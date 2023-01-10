'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says Luke Gulbranson was a 'Trooper' amid Co-Parenting Issues with Ex-Husband

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, The Real Housewives of Potomac star shared that co-parenting issues with ex Michael Darby played a role in her split from Luke Gulbranson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 02:26 PM
RHOP's Ashley Darby Says Luke Gulbranson Was a 'Trooper' amid Co-Parenting Issues with Her Ex, michael darby
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Boalch Darby is explaining how co-parenting problems with her ex contributed to her recent split from Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Ashley, 34, confirmed that she and Luke have called it quits after only a few months of dating. She then revealed that her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Michael Darby — with whom she shares sons Dylan, 22 months, and Dean, 3½ — contributed to their breakup.

"Really, my life is very complicated. I'm going through a really difficult situation," she said, referring to her divorce.

Ashley praised Luke as a "trooper" for dealing with what he did in their nearly three months together. "Believe me, he went through some things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Cohen asked if this meant that Michael, 63, wasn't happy about the relationship, Ashley clarified, "That, and it's not really about Luke, but we just have a hard time co-parenting and separating."

"It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I," she added. "And like I said, he was a trooper, but ultimately it's just not ... it's not there."

Ashley announced she and Michael were splitting last April after eight years of marriage.

"Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

"We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she continued, adding, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences."

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

She continued, "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Ashley went on to say that though she and Michael's "romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other."

"We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love," she concluded.

Related Articles
diddy
Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love, 3 Months, Enjoying Bathtime: 'Hi Daddy'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Not Very Well' About the Prospect of Being an Empty Nester: 'Huge Change'
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnNO3vbuliQ/?hl=en byrheawahlberg Verified On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫 2h ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CemGrn4LRW9/?hl=en ellaawahlbrg 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🌸🍀🌟💖💗🫖 30w
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College
Mariah Carey Shares Fun-Filled Photos from Quality Time with Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11
Mariah Carey Shares Snowy Photos from Fun-Filled Day with 11-Year-Old Twins Monroe and Moroccan
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby After 'Years of Dreaming'
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cly__bzJDQJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D herock Verified • Original audio prideofgypsies's profile picture youmeandpenelope's profile picture ccjan's profile picture Liked by ccjan and others therock's profile picture therock Verified Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it. At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It’s my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can’t wait. Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with “…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…” And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂 Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 1d
Dwayne Johnson Says the Most Important Thing to Him Is 'Being a Daddy': 'My Number One Priority'
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives'' Kody Brown Opens Up About His 'Very Sad' Estrangement from Janelle's Sons
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Twins Malachi and Roman Have Grown on Their First Birthday
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Her Twins Have Grown as She Celebrates Their First Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says She Often 'Felt Like a Failure' in Early Years of Motherhood: 'I'm Flawed'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and Daughter Hope Buy Meals for Strangers When Out to Dinner: 'We Don't Say a Word'
Jason Lee attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere; Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Jason Lee Says Rihanna's Baby Boy Is the 'Cutest' After Meeting Him Over FaceTime
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday: 'May All Your Wishes Come True Today'