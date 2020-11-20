The reality star is expecting her second child with husband Michael Darby

RHOP 's Ashley Darby Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way During Husband's Bike Ride

It'll be another boy for Ashley Darby!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 32, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is expecting her second son with husband Michael Darby.

Ashley announced the sex of her baby on the way alongside a video of herself sharing the happy news to Michael, in which the businessman can be seen riding his bike around Washington, D.C., before arriving at a blue banner that reads: "It's a boy!!!"

Joined by their 16-month-old son Dean Michael, the couple then embrace before sharing a kiss.

"Michael has lived in Washington DC for almost 30 years, but this is a bike ride different than any one he’s taken before ♥️," Ashley captioned the clip.

The former pageant queen first announced her pregnancy in early September, posting an Instagram video of her son wearing a shirt that reads: "I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother."

"Baby D2 arriving February 2021," Ashley added in the footage's text.

In the caption, Ashley wrote, "There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP."

The couple welcomed baby Dean on July 7 of last year, sharing their first family photos together exclusively with PEOPLE three weeks later.

"I'm overwhelmingly happy," Ashley told PEOPLE at the time, joking about how that exuberance has fueled her to get past the "not sleeping and little aches and pains that come with motherhood."

"Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me," she said of baby Dean. "It's so crazy how much he's changed from when he was first born to even the second week."

"He looked like me and now he looks more like Michael," the mom added. "He's a cutie!"

Ashley's family was rocked with affair rumors on this season of RHOP when Michael was accused of cheating, with the real estate mogul later admitting to visiting a strip club and doing something he "regrets."

However, during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in mid-September, Ashley painted a happier picture and shared that the couple have been working on their marriage since the allegations.