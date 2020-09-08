RHOP's Ashley Darby Expecting Second Child: 'There's No Hiding This Big Belly Anymore!'

"To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement," Ashley Darby said on Tuesday of herself and husband Michael Darby

Dean Michael is being promoted — to big brother!

Ashley Darby's 14-month-old son did the honors of announcing on Tuesday that she and husband Michael Darby are expecting their second child together.

"Dean has an announcement to make," The Real Housewives of Potomac star's video began, before showing the parents-to-be posing behind their toddler with Michael's hand on his wife's belly.

Dean wore an adorable expression on his face — and a shirt that read, "I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother" — as he looked into the camera for the sweet shot.

"Baby D2 arriving February 2021," the footage concluded.

In the caption, Ashley, 32, wrote, "There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP"

Ashley and Michael, 74, welcomed baby Dean on July 7 of last year, sharing their first family photos together exclusively with PEOPLE three weeks later.

"I'm overwhelmingly happy," the new mom told PEOPLE, joking about how that exuberance has fueled her to get past the "not sleeping and little aches and pains that come with motherhood."

"Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me," she said of baby Dean. "It's so crazy how much he's changed from when he was first born to even the second week."

"He looked like me and now he looks more like Michael," Ashley added. "He's a cutie!"

Two weeks after Dean's arrival, Ashley got candid about her transition into motherhood, opening up in a video on her Instagram Story about how she'd been handling her new role. As she spoke to her followers, she revealed she'd experienced her "first bout of postpartum blues," but was able to recover with the help of her husband.

"I have to say that I said a huge prayer of thank you today for my husband because Michael really stepped up," Ashley noted. "I didn't really have to say anything — he saw in my face how upset and sad I was and so he took the baby this morning and let me sleep for a couple of hours."

"And he's been working from home to help me whenever I need, so he takes Dean and I've been able to do those little things around the house that still make me feel good and make me feel accomplished," the Bravo star shared.