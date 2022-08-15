'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday

Joe and Melissa Gorga's little girl is growing up!

The oldest of the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple's three children celebrated her 17th birthday last week and received sweet tributes from her parents on Instagram.

"And just like that she's 17!!🎉," the On Display podcaster, 43, wrote. "@antoniagorgaa you deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl❤️ #livelifebaby We love you!!"

Joe shared scenes from Antonia getting her driver's license, documenting taking his daughter to the driving test, and when she learned passed the exam.

"A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never your heart," he wrote. "Happy birthday."

Later, it appears the couple gifted Antonia a white Porsche truck, which the teen posed in front of while holding balloons and wearing a brown mini-dress. She also posed solo and with her mom during celebrations at Tao in the same outfit.

Joe and Melissa are also parents to sons Joey, 12, and Gino, 14. The couple celebrated Gino's 8th-grade graduation in June.

In photos shared on Instagram, Gino and his friends looked dapper for the milestone as they matched in white tuxedo jackets and black bowties.

"GINO is going to high school😩😩😩 Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓 I know you're going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙," Melissa captioned her post, featuring a sweet mother-son photo.

Dad Joe replied in the comments of the post, "So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there."