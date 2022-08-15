'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday

"You deserve every gift we give you," the mom of three raved of her oldest child

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 05:17 PM
Melissa Gorga Shares Photos from Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday Celebrations
Photo: Melissa Gorga/Instagram

Joe and Melissa Gorga's little girl is growing up!

The oldest of the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple's three children celebrated her 17th birthday last week and received sweet tributes from her parents on Instagram.

"And just like that she's 17!!🎉," the On Display podcaster, 43, wrote. "@antoniagorgaa you deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl❤️ #livelifebaby We love you!!"

Joe shared scenes from Antonia getting her driver's license, documenting taking his daughter to the driving test, and when she learned passed the exam.

"A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never your heart," he wrote. "Happy birthday."

Later, it appears the couple gifted Antonia a white Porsche truck, which the teen posed in front of while holding balloons and wearing a brown mini-dress. She also posed solo and with her mom during celebrations at Tao in the same outfit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe and Melissa are also parents to sons Joey, 12, and Gino, 14. The couple celebrated Gino's 8th-grade graduation in June.

In photos shared on Instagram, Gino and his friends looked dapper for the milestone as they matched in white tuxedo jackets and black bowties.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Melissa Gorga/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Melissa Gorga/Instagram

"GINO is going to high school😩😩😩 Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓 I know you're going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙," Melissa captioned her post, featuring a sweet mother-son photo.

Dad Joe replied in the comments of the post, "So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there."

Related Articles
Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Celebrates Son Gino's 8th Grade Graduation: 'You Impress Me Every Day'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
Riley Curry
Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Riley and Steph Curry
Stephen Curry Celebrates Daughter Riley's Birthday with Cute Tribute: 'Stop Growing Up So Fast'
melissa and joe gorga
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's Sweet 16: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Bruce Willis throwback with daughter
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Throwback of Bruce Willis and Their Daughter for Her 8th Birthday
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation: 'Off to High School, Baby Girl!'
David Beckham and Harper
David & Victoria Beckham's Cutest Family Pics
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella's 14th Birthday, Praises Her 'Courage': 'I Love You'
gizelle bryant
Gizelle Bryant Shares Photos from Her Twin Daughters' Sweet 16 Celebration: 'Such a Good Time'