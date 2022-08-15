People.com Celebrity Parents 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday "You deserve every gift we give you," the mom of three raved of her oldest child By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 05:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Melissa Gorga/Instagram Joe and Melissa Gorga's little girl is growing up! The oldest of the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple's three children celebrated her 17th birthday last week and received sweet tributes from her parents on Instagram. "And just like that she's 17!!🎉," the On Display podcaster, 43, wrote. "@antoniagorgaa you deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl❤️ #livelifebaby We love you!!" Joe shared scenes from Antonia getting her driver's license, documenting taking his daughter to the driving test, and when she learned passed the exam. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never your heart," he wrote. "Happy birthday." Later, it appears the couple gifted Antonia a white Porsche truck, which the teen posed in front of while holding balloons and wearing a brown mini-dress. She also posed solo and with her mom during celebrations at Tao in the same outfit. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Melissa Gorga Shuts Down 'RHONJ' Exit Rumors Amid Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama: 'No Plans of Leaving' Joe and Melissa are also parents to sons Joey, 12, and Gino, 14. The couple celebrated Gino's 8th-grade graduation in June. In photos shared on Instagram, Gino and his friends looked dapper for the milestone as they matched in white tuxedo jackets and black bowties. L: Caption . PHOTO: Melissa Gorga/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Melissa Gorga/Instagram "GINO is going to high school😩😩😩 Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻🎓 I know you're going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙," Melissa captioned her post, featuring a sweet mother-son photo. Dad Joe replied in the comments of the post, "So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there."