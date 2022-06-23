RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Is 'Scared' to Grow Family, Worries Husband 'Won't Stay' Without Baby

Caroline Stanbury is grappling with growing her family and what it will mean for her relationship.

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the former Ladies of London cast member shares her concerns that any difficulty conceiving a baby may cause issues with marriage to former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo.

The 46-year-old talks to Carrallo about the decision while planning out their new home build. Stanbury suggests going the route of surrogacy, but the former soccer star, 27, isn't keen on the idea.

"I don't want someone else to carry it," he says. "I don't want to have a baby that doesn't look like us."

The reality star explains that "It'll look exactly the same," but Carrallo objects. "I don't think so, honey. I've been reading a lot about it.

"This is definitely where I see the age gap because he is clueless," Stanbury later admits in a confessional. "He just thinks two people have sex and a baby comes out."

"I'm very scared to have to do this again," she continues. "But if I can't have the baby, Sergio won't stay… Fact."

Caroline Stanbury Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stanbury is also met with objections when she tells daughter Yasmine, 16, that she's considering having another baby.

"All of these children and I can't believe Sergio is going to want another one, Yasmine, eventually," laments Stanbury, who also shares 12-year-old twins Zac and Aaron with ex-husband Cem Habib.

"You're not allowed to have another one," Yasmine replies. "I don't care what Sergio wants. There's like no world that you could ever convince me to have another sibling."

"On the kid front, you forget that you have three most of the time," she continues, adding, "He can stay married to you and have a kid with someone else!"

caroline stanbury, Sergio Carrallo Credit: Louis Gabriel

Stanbury and Carrallo wed in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of the year. She first revealed her relationship with her younger partner on Instagram in July 2020.

"So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all ! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES ! @sergiocarrallo 💍👰‍♀️💗" she wrote alongside a video and photos of Carrallo popping the question during a trip to the Himalayas.

The new romance came about a year after her divorce from Habib. The exes announced their split in December 2019 following 17 years of marriage.