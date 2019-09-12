RHOD's Brandi Redmond Pens Emotional Note After Critics Slam 10-Year-Old Daughter's Attitude

Brandi Redmond‘s love for her 10-year-old daughter Brooklyn is strong, especially in the face of online hate.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star and mother of three, 41, posted an emotional tribute to her oldest child on Thursday, alongside an Instagram photo featuring the girl cuddling her 20-month-old baby brother, Bruin Charles.

On Tuesday’s episode of RHOD, Redmond revealed she was butting heads with Brooklyn, claiming her daughter had been “lashing out” and giving her “so much attitude.”

A mother-daughter shopping trip showed some of their conflict, leading commenters online to criticize Brooklyn — calling her “manipulative,” “disrespectful” and “a verbally abusive brat.” Others slammed Redmond for her parenting style, with one saying, “[Brandi] taught her zero manners. Lazy parenting 101.”

All of that led Redmond, who is also a mother to 7-year-old daughter Brinkley, to defend her firstborn.

“I have to share what I’m feeling to get this off my chest … ” she wrote in her candid post. “This is my baby girl. She is kind, loving, sweet and one of the smartest kids I’ve ever known. She is the first in our family that wants to bring everyone together. She’s the best big sister to Bruin & Brinkley.”

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears,” Redmond added. “You can say anything you want to about me but not children. Who knew so many people could be so hurtful and judgmental.”

The Brandi Land owner went on say, “I don’t always get the parenting thing right and children are not always perfect but my love for my children is undeniable. Those who truly know my family know Brooklyn. She’s a blessing.”

“Thank you for watching and to those of you who can relate, sending love,” Redmond said. “Those who’ve got this all figured out, where is your NY Times Best Seller?”

Redmond received support from many of her fellow RHOD stars, including LeeAnne Locken. “IGNORE THE HATERS,” Locken wrote, adding the hashtags, “#wegotyou, “#spreadkindness” and “#ignorehate.”

“Omg LOVE this Brandi 🙌 completely agree!” said new Housewife Kary Brittingham. “F— anyone that talks about your daughter!!!!! She is amazing 💕”

Stephanie Hollman, Redmond’s close friend and fellow Dallas Housewife, also sent love. “I am so sorry you are hurting and that people are being so judgmental. Brooklyn is an incredible, smart, talented, beautiful, sweet girl and is part of our extended family,” said Hollman, noting her own sons can sometime “go crazy” while on the show.

“It’s so stressful and impossible to parent on camera without being judged,” she added. “You have nothing to prove to anyone. God sees your heart and knows how amazing you are. I am always here for you and your beautiful family. Please ignore the hate and focus on the love ❤️.”

On Tuesday’s RHOD episode, Redmond said that she was worried the attention she had been giving son Bruin — whom she adopted last year, after his birth on Dec. 31, 2017 — was upsetting Brooklyn.

“Bruin takes up a lot of my attention and time and I can see how that’s frustrating to Brooklyn,” said Redmond who, to deal with Brooklyn’s attitude, had been trying different things, like the shopping trip.

“If I talked back to my parents, I got a belt to my ass. I’m not doing that to my baby so I’ve been trying to discipline her by taking things away from her like her technology and not letting her do things on the weekend,” Redmond said. “Unfortunately all of those things just give her more attitude and build more of a wall. I don’t know what to do!”

Although it took a while, Brooklyn did appear to warm up to Redmond at the clothing store. “I’m guilty of bribery,” the star said. “Maybe she’ll like me for at least 5 minutes. Maybe 10 if I’m lucky. Who said you can’t buy love?!”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.