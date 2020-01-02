RHOD Star Brandi Redmond’s Planned Adoption Ended by Pregnancy Loss: 'Our Hearts Hurt Deeply'

Brandi Redmond revealed the adoption that would have added a fourth child to her family fell through after a pregnancy loss.

During the first part of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion, Redmond, 41, announced the sad news while offering an update on her planned adoption that viewers watched unfold during the season.

“Unfortunately, she lost the baby,” she told moderator Andy Cohen during the episode, which aired on Wednesday. “I took it pretty hard, just because I think, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to take it on, but she lost the baby.”

Redmond decided to adopt the baby after she learned that the birth mother of her youngest son, 2-year-old Bruin, was pregnant. Responding to fans who were showing support after finding out about the loss, Redmond said it is “truly a hard time for us all.”

“Our hearts hurt deeply,” she tweeted to one fan who shared sympathies, telling another follower that her family’s “hearts ache.”

Earlier in the RHOD season, Redmond discussed her decision as to whether to adopt the biological sibling of Bruin, whom she adopted in 2018.

“There’s a very crazy situation,” Redmond told castmate Stephanie Hollman during an October episode. “Bruin’s biological mother, I was notified that she’s pregnant again. She’s already apparently giving the baby up to the state. It’s all very preliminary. They said there are a lot of scenarios, but they wanted to let us know that we would be the first people.”

But Redmond — who also shares daughters Brooklyn, 10, and Brinkley, 7, with husband Bryan — was admittedly torn over the possibility of having a fourth child.

“I don’t want to cry about it because I just don’t know if I could handle another one,” Redmond said. “I feel like I’m overwhelmed with the three that I have. I feel torn in so many different directions sometimes.”

Hollman, 39, voiced her concerns to her costar. “I think you’re overwhelmed,” she responded. “Think about what you and Bryan want for the baby, what you want for your family. It’s so hard. That’s a lot of pressure.”

Said Redmond, “Even like, just looking at Bruin … I know how much I love him.”

“You don’t want him to not experience his sibling,” Hollman shared. “You have a son who you would do anything for. And you’re trying to figure out what the right move is for not only for your family, but for him. I totally get that.”

In May 2018, Redmond revealed they had adopted their infant son Bruin Charles in the winter of 2018.

“It’s changed our lives forever,” Brandi previously told PEOPLE exclusively of their new addition. “We are obsessed with him, my whole family is. We’re just so blessed.”

The couple’s son — born prematurely on Dec. 31, 2017, and adopted via a closed adoption — has been a “perfect fit” for the family. Earlier this week, the family celebrated their little one’s second birthday.

Redmond captioned a photo of her son on Instagram: “2 already!!! Happy Birthday to our baby boy. We love you so much BruBru. You are a miracle and such a blessing. I love your sweet spirit, endless huggies and roars with giggles. We are one lucky and blessed family.”