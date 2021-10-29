RHOC's Shannon Beador Defends Her Daughters Against 'Ridiculous' Plastic Surgery Comment

"Keep your unkind and false comments to yourself!" Shannon Beador wrote to a follower who commented that her daughters looked like they "had work done"

Shannon Beador is shutting down online criticism aimed at her daughters.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 57, called out a troll in her comments on Thursday, after she posted photos of Sophie, 20, Adeline and Stella, both 17, recording their video confessionals for season 16 of the Bravo reality show. "Photos of my three beautiful daughters in their interviews," the caption read.

"They look like they've had work done," one follower wrote, to which Beador hit back: "Wow! My daughters are teens and for you to say such a thing is ridiculous. Keep your unkind and false comments to yourself!"

Her girls were otherwise met with heaps of compliments and praise in the comments section. "Love your girls !! Beautiful inside and out," wrote mom's former costar Kelly Dodd.

Beador has not been shy about her own use of cosmetic treatments, revealing in January that she had some bad fillers, after fans questioned why she looked different on the RHOC season 15 reunion.

"Last night, part one of the RHOC reunion aired, and there are a lot of people asking, 'What did Shannon do to her face?' " Beador explained in a video. "I wanted to look good for the reunion, so I went elsewhere to try a couple of natural and non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people's skin, but it didn't work at all on my skin."

The Real for Real founder said she decided to try a "natural filler" that stimulates the growth of collagen, which she hadn't tested out before. "I was running out of time, so I said 'go ahead and do it' without doing the research and without thinking it through, which I usually do," she said.