Inside Gretchen Rossi's 'Over-the-Top' Pink and White Baby Shower for Her Daughter on the Way

Gretchen Rossi was showered with love on Sunday at a lavish baby shower attended by former Real Housewives of Orange County costars and fellow Bravolebrities.

The reality star, 41, and her longtime boyfriend Slade Smiley are expecting their first child together — a baby girl they’ve named Skylar Gray, due this July.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both appeared happy as could be at the event, smiling in photos shared across social media by their vendors and guests — including Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and a slew of Bravo alums like Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Patti Stanger (The Millionaire Matchmaker) and Rossi’s former RHOC costars Lizzie Rovsek and Peggy Tanous.

Rossi wore a white lace gown by Project Runway designer Michael Costello with an empire-waist bodice, plunging neckline and flowing sleeves. She paired the ensemble with diamond teardrop earrings, flats and a necklace that spelled her daughter’s name. Smiley, 50, kept it classic in a charcoal suit and pink shirt, styled with an open collar.

“I have to say thank you to each and every one of you for being here today,” Rossi said in an emotional speech. “You guys know how long this journey has been for Slade and I. We have been together now for 10 years. We have been trying for a baby for the last four and half years and, oh my gosh, this is such a blessing from the good Lord above.”

She also thanked the “amazing people” at Southern California Reproductive Center, who guided her through her in vitro fertilization journey. “It literally took five men to get me pregnant,” she joked. “They truly have become family there. They helped make our wish of Skylar Gray come true.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi Michael Costello/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower Lizzie

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower

RELATED: Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley Find Out the Sex of Their Baby During Extravagant Reveal

Their bash was held in Laguna Beach, California, at event space Seven 7 Seven, which was decked to the nines.

Guests posed in front of custom flower walls by Mahi Khoshbin Renan and Orange County-based Glamour Flower Boutique. They were greeted by an extravagant sculpture of Rossi and Smiley holding a baby, with the name “Skylar” underneath it.

Hollywood Event Rentals and Soirée8‘s fine gold and glass furnishings were matched with flowing bouquets of pink roses and white orchids by NèBella Floral Concepts.

“Gretchen’s clearly outdone herself again,” Rovsek said in her Instagram Story. “Wow!”

“This is over-the-top,” remarked Tanous on her Instagram Story. “This is beautiful. Look at all the flowers … and the detail … I feel like I’m at a wedding. Lots of love for this little girl.”

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower NèBella Floral Concepts/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC Alum Gretchen Rossi Details “Struggles” with IVF: We’re Currently “Awaiting the Outcome”







For food, there was plenty. Guests nibbled on meat, cheeses and fruit on an epic charcuterie spread by Samira Weddings and Events, and enjoyed other appetizers off a 16-foot-long grazing table of tasty bites by Lucky Board LA. A huge ice tower held shrimp, clams, oysters and other seafood.

There was a huge variety of desserts, too — the centerpiece of which was a six-tier wedding-style cake in shades of pale pink and white, with a gold-detailed crown on top.

Cupcakes were topped with intricate designs, like baby carriages and white flowing dresses. Sugar cookies came in a variety of shapes, such as baby onesies (hanging on hangers) and sleeping babies. Towers of chocolate strawberries and macarons from Regal Delights offered other edible treats.

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower 777LagunaBeach/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower 777LagunaBeach/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower 777LagunaBeach/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower 777LagunaBeach/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Gretchen Rossi Reveals Her Daughter on the Way’s Name — and Its Heartwarming Meaning

A Sub Zero Ice Cream booth provided custom frozen desserts — including Skylar’s Shower Cake (cake-batter ice cream with cookie dough and rainbow sprinkles), Rossi’s “Rocking” Road (chocolate ice cream with marshmallows and almond slices), Slade’s “Sleepy” Salted Caramel (salted-caramel ice cream with pretzels) and Family Fruity Fusion (raspberry and marshmallow ice cream with mixed berries).

Meanwhile, a whiskey bar from Distillery 291 kept the party going, cigars from Master Roller Cigars were passed out to attendees and Kiss FM’s DJ Chunk kept the dance floor packed.

Rossi and Smiley even had a romantic, smoke-filled slow dance to “I Get To Love You” by Ruelle.

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower Peggy Tanous/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower Lizzie Rovsek/Instagram

Gretchen Rossi's baby shower RegalXDelights/Instagram

RELATED: Gretchen Rossi Says She Was Accused of “Faking” Her Pregnancy by a Body-Shamer on Social Media

If it felt like a wedding, that’s because it nearly could have been.

As Rossi teased the crowd, there was an ordained pastor at the event, and she and Smiley thought about turning it into a wedding.

“We’re not getting married, I hate to burst your bubble,” she said. “Yes, my dress is white. And we thought about it for a very small second and then I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have another big party?’ “

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley Lizzie Rovsek/Instagram

RELATED: Gretchen Rossi Is Pregnant! Real Housewives of Orange County Alum and Slade Smiley Expecting Baby

Back in April, Rossi told PEOPLE that she’s looking forward to becoming a parent for the first time.