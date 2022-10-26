Alexis Bellino is introducing her son Miles.

"Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, wrote in a post on Instagram late Tuesday. "He's now a month shy of 15 yrs old, so he's seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post."

The reality star noted that she had stopped posting "due to this transition in Miles' life, but he's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions."

"I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he's tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity," Bellino said.

She continued, "I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I'm extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn't change in these situations. It's unconditional love."

Bellino said Miles shared his news with her over 16 months ago after hiding it from others, "but eventually he got to where we are right now."

"I'm so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should," the mom of three said.

She concluded, "I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too … Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years. This world needs more love and kindness."

Fellow co-stars and friends flooded the comments section in support of Bellino's announcement.

"👏👏👏👏👏 beautiful post ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Andy Cohen wrote.

"I'm so proud of you miles and I love you so much," YouTuber Heather Marianna commented.

Bellino starred on RHOC from season 5 to season 8.

In December 2020, she revealed her engagement to boyfriend Andy Bohn, sharing an Instagram photo of the two kissing as she flashed an engagement ring on her finger.

"One good thing actually came out of 2020. Yes, @acbohnz. I'm all YOURS. #engaged," Bellino captioned the romantic shot.

The engagement came two years after Bellino finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Bellino. The pair, who were married for 13 years, also share son James, 16, as well as Miles' twin sister.