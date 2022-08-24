Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a message written by her 14-year-old, who has faced online attacks from 'RHOBH' viewers as this season has aired

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 05:46 PM
Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Photo: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a powerful message from her teenage son after he faced harassment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers online.

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he's been receiving online as the show's 12th season continues to air.

"Well I'd like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he wrote.

Jax noted that he "did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama."

"I just want to be a normal kid," he pleaded, explaining his Instagram account is for his peers and "not for publicity nor the public's gaze."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais/" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a> Shares Son Jax's Message To Fans
Garcelle Beauvais/Instagram

"However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school."

Jax said that he'd be making his Instagram account private moving forward and thanked fans who have been supportive.

Earlier this week, several cast members of RHOBH spoke out against the hateful comments their children have been facing online.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/" data-inlink="true">THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS</a> -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, <a href="https://people.com/tag/erika-girardi/" data-inlink="true">Erika Girardi</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais/" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dorit-kemsley/" data-inlink="true">Dorit Kemsley</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>, Sutton Stracke
The cast of RHOBH. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

One RHOBH scene this season showed drama break out when Erika Girardi cursed at Jax at Garcelle's 55th birthday party. Since the moment and its aftermath played out, viewers have been directing some brutal comments toward the children of several castmates, including Garcelle, Erika, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards.

Garcelle first spoke out after fans left harassing comments on Jax's Instagram, prompting the teen to ask that they leave him alone. "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!" she tweeted.

"It hurts it's not OK I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH," added Garcelle.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais/" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a> (C), Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna, whose daughters Amelia Gray, 21, and Delilah Belle, 24, have received their fair share of criticism from watchers of the show, also addressed the alarming trend in fan hostility towards the cast's kids.

"We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone," she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

After citing "disgusting" examples of recent comments made toward Garcelle's sons, Kyle's daughter Portia, 14, and Erika's adult son Tommy, Lisa wrote, "They didn't sign up for this. What are [sic] doing?!"

"The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now," she concluded. "Enough is enough."

Garcelle tweeted out the message, adding, "This has to stop! They're just kids."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This'
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Defends Against Lawsuit and Drinking Digs by 'RHOBH' Costars: 'My Life to Destroy or Build'
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Slammed for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Teenage Son
Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais
Erika Girardi Admits She 'Learned a Lesson' After Cursing Out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son
Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'RHOBH' Costars Worry as Dorit Kemsley Claims She Admitted to Bulimia Relapse
Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Has Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Her Son
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV); Sutton Stracke attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)
Kyle Richards Apologized to Sutton Stracke After Accusing Her of Lying About Previous Miscarriages
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
'RHOBH:' Erika Girardi Admits 'I Could've Hurt Myself' When Called Out on 'Rock Bottom' Drinking Moment
Erika Girardi Blames Her Shocking Outburst at Garcelle's Son on Too Many 'Sneaky' Margaritas
'RHOBH' : Erika Girardi Blames Her Shocking Outburst at Garcelle's Son on Too Many 'Sneaky' Margaritas
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama
Erika Jayne attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV); Crystal Kung Minkoff attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
'RHOBH' : Erika Girardi Suggests Crystal Kung Minkoff 'Take Laxatives' amid Her 'Ongoing' Bulimia Battle
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member Sutton Stracke attends "Caviar & Cashmere" event to celebrate the launch of her new cashmere line at SUTTON on May 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Sanela Diana Jenkins attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
'RHOBH' 's Sutton Stracke Makes Newbie Diana Jenkins Cry After Heated Fight: You 'Screamed at Me'
crystal-kung-minkoff
'RHOBH' 's'' Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up About Enduring Online Harassment: 'I Can't Stay Away From It'
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley Breaks Down Recalling Robbery in 'RHOBH' Premiere: 'I Don't Want to Be Scared Anymore'
rhobh
'RHOBH' Production Shuts Down as Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Test Positive for COVID
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
'RHOBH' : A New Housewife Claims the 'Villain' Role in Season 12 Trailer — 'Here I Am'