Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl, Will Fly to London for Birth

Diana Jenkins is getting closer to welcoming her new baby girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 49, is expecting her second child with fiancé Asher Monroe — a daughter, due this August. And on Friday, she shared a sneak peek at the baby on the way, via an ultrasound video.

"What's up. It's 17 weeks and I am chilling in here," she captioned the video of the milestone. "Good news. Doctor says we can fly!"

That final note refers to Jenkins' plan to travel oversees to London this summer for her baby's birth, a source tells PEOPLE. That's where her other kids were born.

In addition to 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah (whom she shares with Monroe, 34), Jenkins is also mom to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Fans got to meet Jenkins and her family when she debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May. The Neuro Brands CEO hails from Bosnia and resides in California, where her advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

It was on RHOBH that the former Bosnian refugee revealed that she had a pregnancy loss, opening up about the pain of having to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection.

Though a source tells PEOPLE this pregnancy has been smoother, Jenkins told PEOPLE exclusively in January that she will not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement.

She added, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

She went on to thank Bravo and the show's production company, Evolution, "for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding."

"I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you," Jenkins added.

Jenkins will be reuniting with her former castmates on March 12, for Elton John's annual Oscar party in Los Angeles. Neuro Brands is the presenting sponsor of the event, which raises funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Expected to attend, according to a source, are Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Also on the list is fellow RHOBH alumna Lisa Rinna.

The party will be the first time Jenkins has walked a red carpet since announcing her pregnancy.