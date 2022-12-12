'RHOBH' 's Star Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Long Way to Go'

Diana Jenkins is pregnant with her fourth child, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, and fiancé Asher Monroe are incredibly excited about the news. "Diana and Asher are filled with joy. What a wonderful time of year to get news like this! So far, everything is perfect and she feels great," they explain.

The insider also says that as a precaution, Jenkins is on bed rest and "doing everything she can to protect her new blessing."

Jenkins had the internet buzzing after a follower commented on an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, writing: "Mazel Tov in your pregnancy."

"Long way to go but thank you," Jenkins responded.

On Sunday, Kathy Hilton commented on another Christmas-themed post, "Congratulations!!!!" Jenkins responded with three red heart emojis.

Page Six was the first to report news of her pregnancy.

Jenkins shares 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah with Monroe, 34. They've since suffered a miscarriage, about which Jenkins opened up on season 12 of RHOBH.

She was previously married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011, and they co-parent son Innis and daughter Eneya.

Jenkins joined RHOBH as a full-time Housewife with season 12. The Neuro Brands CEO hails from Bosnia and currently resides in California, where her advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

When asked about a potential premiere date for season 13 of RHOBH at last week's People's Choice Awards, costar Kyle Richards said, "I think 'pause' is the word of the moment; it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. I think we just kind of want to shift our schedule."

Richards explained of the typical timeline: "We used to start in April, it's kind of inched its way over the years, but we are starting later this time. People think there must be some drama, 'they are starting late,' it's not that serious."