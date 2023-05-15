'RHOA' 's Shereé Whitfield Raves About Being a 'Glam-Ma' to Baby Mecca: 'She Has Completely Won My Heart'

The first photos of Mecca appear in this week's issue of PEOPLE

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 15, 2023 03:09 PM
sheree whitfield and granddaughter mecca
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images; GREGORY ROOKS

Shereé Whitfield is a very proud glam-ma.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, raved about her first grandchild on the reality show's latest episode.

Mecca Joie Whitfield was born last July, to Whitfield's son Kairo, 27, and his girlfriend, Alina Baber.

"I am now a glam-ma: G-L, not G-R," the reality star explained in a confessional.

"She is so precious, she's so beautiful," she continued. "She's always been a good baby from the day Kairo brought her home. And she has completely won my heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also in the episode, Whitfield speaks to fellow RHOA star Sanya Richards-Ross, 38, about Mecca, adding, "When I tell you I am so enjoying being a glam-ma. It's a difference with when you're, of course, raising your kids."

She added, "But being a grandmother — I mean being a glam-ma — is such an amazing experience."

The first photos of baby Mecca can be seen in this week's issue of PEOPLE, with Whitfield adding, "She's adorable; the sweetest, cutest little girl."

"She has the curliest hair, the best smile and is such a happy baby. I'm excited when I see her, but when we see each other, she gets so, so excited. It melts your heart!"

Related Articles
Sheree Whitfield of RHOA becomes a grandma exclusive 2023-- Kairo Whitfield (son of Sheree), Alina Baber, Mecca Whitfield (grandchild) , and Shereé Whitfield
'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Introduces Granddaughter Mecca Joie: 'I'm a Glam-Ma!' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'
Shereé Whitfield
'RHOA' : Shereé Is in the Hot Seat Over Whether Her 'Opportunist' New Man Martell DM-ed Another Housewife
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jason Oppenheim Calls Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'Most Inspiring Couple' After Surprise Marriage News
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' 's Shereé Whitfield Is 'Truly Smitten' with Her New Beau: 'She Wants a Partner,' Says Source
Prince Williams/WireImage
'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Accused of Not Paying Her Assistant by 'Multiple People'
Sheree Whitfield attends A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton at Tribeca Restaurant on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); Apollo Nida attends Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at The Fox theater on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
'RHOA' : Shereé Whitfield Meets Up with Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida for Relationship 'Advice'
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron
courtesy of Kelly Mi Li https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204363702670597/f
'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend William Ma: 'Incredibly Grateful'
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Ft. Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia. Credit: STANLOPHOTOGRAPHY
Porsha Williams Says Her 2 Weddings Were a 'Dream Come True': 'It Feels Different Being Married'
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Shereé Whitfield's New Beau Is a Hot Topic in Season 14 Reunion Trailer — Watch!
Shereé Whitfield's New Beau Is a Hot Topic in 'RHOA' Season 14 Reunion Trailer: 'He's a 10 Out of 10'