'RHOA' 's Shereé Whitfield Raves About Being a 'Glam-Ma' to Baby Mecca: 'She Has Completely Won My Heart'

Shereé Whitfield is a very proud glam-ma.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, raved about her first grandchild on the reality show's latest episode.

Mecca Joie Whitfield was born last July, to Whitfield's son Kairo, 27, and his girlfriend, Alina Baber.

"I am now a glam-ma: G-L, not G-R," the reality star explained in a confessional.

"She is so precious, she's so beautiful," she continued. "She's always been a good baby from the day Kairo brought her home. And she has completely won my heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also in the episode, Whitfield speaks to fellow RHOA star Sanya Richards-Ross, 38, about Mecca, adding, "When I tell you I am so enjoying being a glam-ma. It's a difference with when you're, of course, raising your kids."

She added, "But being a grandmother — I mean being a glam-ma — is such an amazing experience."

The first photos of baby Mecca can be seen in this week's issue of PEOPLE, with Whitfield adding, "She's adorable; the sweetest, cutest little girl."

"She has the curliest hair, the best smile and is such a happy baby. I'm excited when I see her, but when we see each other, she gets so, so excited. It melts your heart!"