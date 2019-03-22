Porsha Williams Is a Mom! RHOA Star and Fiancé Dennis McKinley Welcome a Daughter

Reality just got even better for Porsha Williams!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl on Friday, March 22, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple’s daughter was born at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the Dish Nation host, 37, and McKinley tell PEOPLE.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” they add.

While she opened up to PEOPLE exclusively in September about having a baby being “dream come true,” Williams worried about suffering another miscarriage.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” the reality star, who miscarried six years ago, revealed to PEOPLE.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she added. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

“Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy,” she explained, before heading off to see her little one for the first time.

Just like Williams, this is McKinley’s first child. “I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams predicted of McKinley, whom she has known for years. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

The reality star told her beau the good news on his birthday in late July, which she admitted “was really hard to do” because she had to wait after finding out herself. And their baby on the way, though a “surprise,” has only strengthened their bond.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” Williams said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

McKinley and Williams celebrated their baby girl earlier this month at a winter-wonderland-themed baby shower, when the mom-to-be told PEOPLE, “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.”

Before they knew the sex of their baby, the couple had a lot of trouble agreeing on names.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’ ” Williams previously told PEOPLE. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

“I’m not really sure because I think she’s going to be mad, like, ‘Really, Mom?’ ” she added. “And then I’m going to have to try to explain it and he’s probably going to deny that it was all his idea.”

In October, the reality star pulled out all the stops to reveal her baby’s sex on Instagram, including an adorable video and photos documenting the moment the couple found out they were having a daughter.

In one video, filmed in slow-motion and soundtracked by The Temptations’ “My Girl,” partygoers set off confetti poppers, creating a glittery cloud of pink.

“Wow the shape of a heart,” Williams wrote. “Thank you all for all of your LOVE & support #BabyMckinleygenderReveal.”

Earlier in the day, Williams also excitedly danced while rubbing her baby bump, writing, “HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY #MiniPrincessPorsha.”