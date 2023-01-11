'RHOA' Alum Falynn Pina Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss: 'Our Home Is Filled with Tears'

Falynn Pina and fiancé Jaylan Banks share daughter Emma, 13 months

Angela Andaloro
Published on January 11, 2023
RHOA's Falynn Pina Reveals She Has Suffered a Miscarriage with Fiancé Jaylan Banks
Photo: Falynn Pina/Instagram

Falynn Pina is dealing with a heartbreaking loss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal that she and fiancé Jaylan Banks experienced a pregnancy loss. The couple had not previously revealed they were expecting.

"Last night, the Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts," she captioned a photo that showed her hand resting on her lap as she lay in a hospital bed.

"Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️."

Pina and Banks share daughter Emma Sang, 13 months, while Pina is also mom to three sons — Liam, Troy, and Dylan — from previous relationships.

In October, it was rumored that Pina and Banks would appear in the upcoming third season of VH1's Couples Retreat.

The loss comes just over a year after the couple welcomed Emma, with Pina first announcing she was pregnant in August 2021 in a YouTube video.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby," she said in the video while sitting next to Banks. "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

falynn guobadia and jaylan banks
jaylan banks/ instagram

During that video, Pina praised her then-boyfriend for being a father figure to her three sons and knowing how to also "be their best friend."

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Banks said of having his first child. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received…I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

The pregnancy news came less than one month after Pina announced she was "officially divorced" from her husband Simon Guobadia, who has since married her RHOA costar Porsha Williams.

