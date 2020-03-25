Country Singer Rhett Akins and Wife Sonya Welcome Son Brody James: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'

Image zoom Rhett, Brody and Sonya Akins Sonya Akins/ Instagram

It’s a boy!

Country artist Rhett Akins — father to singer Thomas Rhett — and his wife Sonya welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

On March 13, Brody James Akins arrived at 7:49 p.m., weighing 7.2 lbs., and measuring 19 inches long, Sonya announced on Instagram.

“Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day,” the new mom wrote. “He is perfect in every way!!!! Welcome Brody James Akins. 💙💙🙏🏼😍❤️”

In the first post about the couple’s baby boy, Sonya shared several adorable pictures of Brody sleeping as Akins and Sonya cradled him in their arms.

Brody is seen wearing a matching blue-checked hospital beanie and blanket and in a striped onesie with a monogram of his initials in another photo.

A few days later, on March 17, Sonya uploaded another series of pictures of the parents with their new addition.

“My heart is about to explode!!” Sonya wrote. “I’m so in love with our sweet baby boy!! Thank you lord for this precious gift that you have given our family!! 💙💙💙”

In the photos, Brody is snuggled up wearing the same striped onesie while posing for photos with his mom and dad.

Brody James is the couple’s first child together, while Rhett is already dad to Thomas Rhett Akins, 29, and Kasey Lee Akins, 27.

Image zoom Sonya and Brody Akins Sonya Akins/ Instagram

In September 2019, the couple announced the news that they were expecting “baby Akins” on Instagram.

Sonya shared a picture of a football onesie and a board that read Thomas Rhett’s song lyrics “Look What God Gave Us” with the due date below it.

“We are so excited to share that we will be adding a sweet bundle of joy to our lives next year!! We cannot wait to meet baby Akins!!! 👶🏻💙💙💙💙💙🙌🏼,” Sonya wrote.

Rhett and Sonya married in an outdoor ceremony in September 2017.