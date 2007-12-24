Reviews Roundup: Baby shower presents that provide something for mom, too

I have two favorite baby shower gifts to give. And both involve buying Mommy some valuable time.

My first favorite are the Tiny Love baby mobiles. I received one asa present for my own shower and it was my most useful gift. From themoment I placed it on my child’s crib I was in love. And my daughterloved it, too. She loved watching it from even a very young age and itgave me a great chance to take a shower. It soothed her to sleep andentertained her exactly when needed. When I purchase it for friendsnow, I pick up the Symphony Light & Motion Mobile – Nature mobile.

My other favorite gift is another Tiny Love product, it’s the DVD MagIQ.I am not one of those moms who believes in letting your youngster watchTV. But I also believe in everything in moderation and sometimes asimple shower is needed. The DVD MagIQ is the sweetest, cuddliestlittle plush toy. With a sensor that calibrates to the DVD it comeswith. He sings along with the DVD and the songs are catchy and cute. Mypeanut would sit for that DVD for at least 20 minutes, and most of itwas spent snuggling with the plush or messing with his cool texturedfeet or glowing belly button.