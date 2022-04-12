Retailers Nationwide Limiting Sales of Baby Formula After Major Jump in Product Shortage

The shortage of baby formula comes as the country continues to deal with supply chain disruptions trigged by the COVID-19 pandemic

Retailers nationwide are experiencing a shortage of baby food formula.

According to NPR, the shortage is forcing some retailers to limit the amount of baby formula customers can purchase. Data firm Datasembly gathered information from over 11,000 retailers carrying baby formula, the outlet added.

Findings by Datasembly showed that while the nation started experiencing shortages between 2 to 8% seven months into 2021, as of January the shortage rose to 23%. As of early March, the shortage spiked to 29%, the firm's findings conclude.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraints across the country," said a Walgreens spokesperson per NPR. "We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands."

Shortages of baby formula are being attributed to the pandemic, which has triggered supply chain issues worldwide as companies struggle to keep up with the high demand for consumer goods, raw materials and transportation.

Baby formula is a critical product for new parents with three-quarters of newborns in the country being fed baby formula within their first six months, according to CBS News.

CBS added that the overall cost of baby formula has increased drastically by 18% within a year.

Parents across the country have reported trouble finding baby formula in the wake of the shortage.

"We've noticed it being difficult to find maybe a couple months ago — two, three months ago — and then just recently we can't find it," said San Francisco resident Irene Anhoeck speaking to CBS in January.