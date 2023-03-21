'Restoring Galveston' Star Ashley Cordray Welcomes Baby No. 3 on Husband Michael's Birthday: Photo

Magnolia Network personalities Ashley and Michael Cordray are officially parents of three!

The Restoring Galveston stars have welcomed their third baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday.

The Cordrays welcomed daughter Emory James on Saturday, March 18, which happens to be Michael's birthday.

"And then there were 3! Emory James Cordray born 3/18 sharing a birthday with dad," the couple captioned a sweet photo of their three daughters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Mom and baby girl are doing great," they continued, adding, "PS: you didn't miss the announcement or the gender reveal…we not so patiently waited to find out Michael is very much outnumbered! #girldad #surprise."

Baby Emory joins the couple's older daughters, Elle and Emma.

Last summer, Michael shared a sweet video of the two girls playing together and reflected on their decision to include their kids on their Magnolia show.

"Filming a tv show…it's got its ups and downs like everything else. But when it's all said and done (because that day will come) I will look back and watch our girls grow up through these shows," he wrote.

"And an added bonus when the days are hard and I lock myself in a room to get away from the stress the crew knows just what I need to pick me up! These scrapers came in the mail and Elle immediately gave Emma a pair and told me they were making ice cream. No kids or marble were harmed in the process. ❤️ 🍨."