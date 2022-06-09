"It's going to be such an awesome space to bond and be together as a family," Steve's wife Andrea tells PEOPLE

HGTV's Steve Ford Welcomes Baby Boy — See the Nursery Designed by His Sister and Costar Leanne!

Steve Ford's latest project? Fatherhood!

On Wednesday, the star of HGTV's Restored by the Fords and his wife Andrea welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Jack Michael Ford, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Steve and Andrea shared the blissful news with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's awesome! The gang's all here and we couldn't be happier," Steve shared the day Jack arrived.

Andrea was also overjoyed to meet their little one. "We are full of love for Jack and thrilled to be his Mom and Dad," she told PEOPLE.

Steve's sister and HGTV co-star, Leanne Ford, gave her brother and baby Jack a special gift: she designed his nursery!

On the season 2 finale of Restored by the Fords in 2019, the sibling duo renovated his new home — an industrial warehouse — which reflected Steve's unique style. For the nursery, Leanne picked up right where she left off design-wise with the help of interior stylist Hilary Robertson.

"It was so cool to continue to build upon the original design we did for his warehouse space. Steve had a vision for the space and he actually built out the nursery himself right inside the rest of his loft space—so we just went with that!" Leanne tells PEOPLE. "It's easy to continue a design into another part of your home when what you are working off of is black and white." (Leanne is famously a fan of using the classic color combo on their show.)

Steve contributed to the room layout and build-out. "Over the past few months, we converted the dining room/dance floor area to the baby's nursery," he says. "We always planned to make it into a second bedroom, so it worked out great."

The nursery's most eye-catching decoration is definitely the accent piece on the ceiling. Steve and Andrea skipped the classic crib mobile and went straight to a disco ball, a little nod to its former life as a dance floor.

Steve and Andrea Ford (NEW PARENTS! and co designers! Steve built the room and we just filled it! ) Erin Kelly - photographer Hilary Robertson - stylist Leanne Ford for Crate and Kids - furniture! Credit: Erin Kelly

"We put in an oversized disco ball. That's my trademark design must-have," Steve says. "We've had disco balls over dining tables, in living rooms and I thought it was time to see one in a nursery."

Along with a "The Coast Is Clear" tapestry by the Salt Air Farmhouse, which hangs on the wall behind the crib, the dark doors contrasted by a distressed white wood accent wall, add to the loft's overall rustic vibe.

"We know that it's a space we'll be hanging out in a lot, especially over the next year. We wanted a space that looked and felt like an extension of our entire home," Andrea says. "Steve designed a curved wall and added a double door to the baby's nursery. We wanted the nursery to feel open and allow for as much natural light as possible.

The nursery has a special nod to "Aunt Leanne's" very own designs. It's stocked with her line of furniture and decorations from Crate & Kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steve and Andrea Ford (NEW PARENTS! and co designers! Steve built the room and we just filled it! ) Erin Kelly - photographer Hilary Robertson - stylist Leanne Ford for Crate and Kids - furniture! Credit: Erin Kelly

"I am just so happy for Andrea and Steve," Leanne says. "How fun and special to be able to use my new designs for my very own nephew."

She says she used the most industrial pieces from her collection with Crate and Barrel's children's line. One of the sweetest and equally stylish accents is the framed wall art above the dresser that says "You Are Loved." Below the lettering is a special sign-off in cursive handwriting that says "Love, Leanne."

She used "modern clean shapes and traditional materials" when it came to filling the space with her expert and personal touches alike.

Steve and Andrea Ford (NEW PARENTS! and co designers! Steve built the room and we just filled it! ) Erin Kelly - photographer Hilary Robertson - stylist Leanne Ford for Crate and Kids - furniture! Credit: Erin Kelly

"Andrea and Steve's nursery is a great example of how a children's space can easily and seamlessly fit in with the design of your entire home," she explains.

Steve says starting their family is a "dream come true," and having a space with chic and thoughtful designs make it all the better.