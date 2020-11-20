WWE's Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley Expecting First Child: 'We Are So Beyond Excited'
"My maternal instinct is telling me it's a girl. We'll see if I'm right!" Renee Paquette tells PEOPLE of her baby on the way
Renee Paquette is going to be a mom!
The WWE star, 35, and husband Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together, a rep for Paquette confirms to PEOPLE.
"We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest," says Paquette. "I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However I definitely couldn't have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite."
"I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite!" she adds of his Wednesday-night reveal. "But we're a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly."
Paquette and Moxley, 34, "have a few names" in mind for their little one on the way "that we've been batting around the last few weeks, but we haven't hammered anything down yet."
"We don't even know if it's a boy or a girl yet, but we have options for both scenarios! My maternal instinct is telling me it's a girl. We'll see if I'm right!" Paquette tells PEOPLE. "Naming a person is crazy; it's a lot of pressure to get it right. But I think we'll probably lean towards something classic and timeless!"
The former Total Divas star tied the knot with professional wrestler Moxley in April 2017. To celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary this year, Paquette shared a snapshot of the couple riding horses together.
"Been married to this absolute hunk of a man for 3 years. I'm lucky. He's cute. 💕💕💕💕(one time we rode mules around some mountains)," she wrote in the caption.
Aside from her journey to motherhood, Paquette is gearing up to launch her new podcast Oral Sessions, which premieres Tuesday and will star Moxley as her very first guest.
She is also releasing a cookbook this May. Titled Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously, it is available for preorder now on amazon.com.
Moxley, meanwhile, will soon square off against Kenny Omega for the World Championship. The match is set to take place on Dec. 2.
AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
