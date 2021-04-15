The former Total Divas star and her pro wrestling husband are expecting their first baby in June, sharing exclusive maternity photos and nursery glimpses with PEOPLE

WWE's Renee Paquette Is 'Obsessed with Being Pregnant' but Ready for Her Baby Girl: 'So Pumped!'

Renee Paquette's baby girl is almost here!

The former WWE and Total Divas star, 35, shares exclusive maternity photos with PEOPLE from a recent shoot at her Las Vegas home with photographer Ryan Loco. Paquette is also sharing images of the nursery she and her pro wrestling husband Jonathan Good set up in anticipation of their first daughter, due in June.

"I'm just in the waiting period now, but I've had such an easy pregnancy," Paquette tells PEOPLE.

"I've not been sick, I've been able to work out the whole time, I've launched my podcast, so I've just been busy and I've actually been able to just enjoy it."

Renee Paquette Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Maternity Shoot Renee Paquette | Credit: Ryan Loco

Paquette left WWE last October after an eight-year career with the company as an announcer, interviewer and co-host of the wrestling company's WWE Backstage program.

The Toronto-born television personality — who officially became an American citizen in March — recently launched her own podcast Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and has been gearing up for the release of her debut cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen, on May 18.

Paquette's jam-packed work schedule, however, hasn't stopped her from looking forward to becoming a mom soon.

"I'm obsessed with being pregnant — I love it," she says with a laugh. "It's funny, I saw some friends the other day and I was like, 'Yeah, it sort of feels like it's that trick that Mother Nature does where it's like, "You love being pregnant." ' Now the next pregnancy is probably going to knock my ass down!"

Renee Paquette Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Maternity Shoot Renee Paquette | Credit: Ryan Loco

Paquette says she's been gathering advice from friends she made at WWE, who are either currently pregnant or recently gave birth for the first time. "It's really cool to have that really tight-knit support system," she says.

And the pro wrestling pregnancy support system has plenty of members at the moment: Nikki and Brie Bella, Becky Lynch, Maryse Mizanin and Sarah Logan have all welcomed children in recent months, while former WWE and current All Elite Wrestling star Brandi Rhodes is about a month apart from Paquette.

"When we say WWE is a tight-knit family, it's very real. We've seen each other on our best days, on our worst days, through triumphs, through tragedies," says Paquette. "But it's also giving me major FOMO. It makes me miss my friends so much!"

Renee Paquette Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Maternity Shoot Renee Paquette | Credit: Ryan Loco

Paquette and Good (who wrestles in AEW as Jon Moxley) have been putting together new furniture for their daughter's nursery in between his bi-weekly filming schedule in Jacksonville, Florida.

"I like doing things like that — pending that the instructions are easy," she jokes. "I do prefer that the whole project just comes with, like, an Allen key."

Renee Paquette nursery From left: Jonathan Good and Renee Paquette | Credit: Ryan Loco

Paquette plans on giving birth at the hospital nearby the family's Vegas home, she says. And once the baby arrives, her mother will be in town for a few months to help take care of their daughter, whose name remains a secret — though Paquette says it was picked out "really early" on.

"I won't spoil it, but it is a tribute to my grandmother who was from Nova Scotia," Paquette says. "She was just the absolute best, so I wanted to give a little bit of love to my Nanny."

That love — and plenty of laughs — are occupying the upbeat couple's time as Paquette and Good look forward to June. Paquette even jokes that on their wedding anniversary this month she might make Good watch the online pregnancy courses they've been putting off.