Renee Paquette and Husband Jon Moxley Welcome First Baby, Daughter Nora: 'Absolutely Incredible'

Renee Paquette is a mom!

The former WWE and Total Divas star, 35, and her wrestler husband Jonathan Good (aka Jon Moxley) have welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Nora, she announced on Twitter last month. The pair tied the knot in April 2017.

On June 15, Paquette shared on Twitter that her "baby girl is officially here" and would be "checking out and becoming a mom."

"She's absolutely incredible!!" she added, tweeting the following week, "I'm so effing obsessed with this kid. Holy crap 😭."

Paquette confirmed her baby girl's moniker on June 21 with the first post about her daughter's arrival on Instagram. The former athlete shared a side-by-side picture of herself at nine months pregnant and one week postpartum, noting it's "truly insane what our bodies do."

"They go to battle for us and our babies! I was so swollen after having Nora, 24 hours of labor, and then a c-section rocked my world. But the recovery is fascinating," she wrote. "I kept wondering what it would feel like on the other side of pregnancy, and while it's certainly not easy and my nipples would like to be emancipated from my body, we did the damn thing! 🙌🏻🙌🏻"

Sharing a gallery of maternity photos and glimpses of their nursery in April, Paquette told PEOPLE that her baby's name was picked out "really early" on.

"I won't spoil it, but it is a tribute to my grandmother who was from Nova Scotia," she said at the time. "She was just the absolute best, so I wanted to give a little bit of love to my Nanny."

Renee Paquette Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Maternity Shoot Renee Paquette | Credit: Ryan Loco

In November, Paquette revealed her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE, saying that they were "beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest."

The Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast host said in April that she has had "such an easy pregnancy." She said, "I've not been sick, I've been able to work out the whole time, I've launched my podcast, so I've just been busy and I've actually been able to just enjoy it."