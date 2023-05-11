Renee Blair Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting Baby with Husband Jordan Schmidt (Exclusive)

Country singer Renee Blair is about to take on a new role in her life.

The "Holy Cowboy" singer reveals to PEOPLE exclusively that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her music producer husband, Jordan Schmidt.

"If I've learned anything about life thus far, it's to expect the unexpected!" she tells PEOPLE. "We got married and got pregnant all in what seemed like the same breath."

Blair and Schmidt were married in Nashville last year, after five years of dating. And although it wasn't their plan to get pregnant right away, it's all the more special given that Blair will publicly debut her baby bump at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I was originally hoping to get pregnant right now actually, in May 2023, on our honeymoon in Italy — which has now been postponed for two wonderful reasons: the pregnancy and because Mom and Dad are nominated for ACM song of the year for co-writing Hardy's Wait In The Truck," she says.

She adds, "I'm excited to be nominated for my first ACM alongside my husband, and also showing our son one day that we were thriving and living at an all time high while he was growing in my belly!"

Schmidt echoes a similar sentiment, stating, "I'm so excited to share this moment with my wife and our unborn child, and I can't wait for the day we show him pictures of how he was at the 58th ACMs!"

Blair continues, "We have kept the news silent from the public on social media — I have been out on the road touring the last couple months, and just put out the first single ("Holy Cowboy") to my new album, Hillbetty, coming out later this year, and I was apprehensive to go once I found out I was pregnant."

"But seeing Rihanna debut her bump at the Super Bowl inspired me to do the same in front of my crowds each night, and it made for such a special moment with the audience," she adds.

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt at Academy of Country Music Awards. Jason Kempin/Getty

At the 58th annual ACM Awards, Blair sported a Versace ensemble for her alter ego Hillbetty's red carpet debut, along with makeup by Annetta McBain and hair by Marissa Martin.

Schmidt opted for a custom blazer, a David Yurman chain necklace and a monogrammed belt from Planet Cowboy in Nashville.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.