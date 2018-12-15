Remy Ma and Papoose Welcome First Child Together, a Baby Girl, After a 'Tough Labor'

Just call her Remy Mama!

Rapper spouses Remy Ma and Papoose are the proud parents of a bouncing baby girl, who arrived on Friday, Dec. 14.

The proud mom, 38, shared the news on her Instagram Stories writing, “It’s a girl!” with a pink background.

She then shared the post to her actual page captioning it, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoose for making me the happiest wife in the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap.”

The “All the Way Up” rapper even managed to gush over her new bundle of joy’s appearance. “#ShesMADDDDcute,” Remy wrote.

The exciting announcement came just a few moments after Papoose, 40, revealed Remy was having a “tough labor.”

“Tough labor… but my wife, is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way.”

The newest addition joins her mom and dad (whose given names are Reminisce Smith and Shamele Mackie, respectively), plus four siblings. Remy has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from previous relationships, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

Remy Ma and Papoose Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The couple revealed their big news on Instagram in July as they shared video and photographs of their vow renewal, which they used to surprise their guests with a baby announcement.

Remy shared her excitement over news of her pregnancy on Instagram while posting a series of videos and photos of the event taken by Daniel Vasquez.

Addressing their wedding guests, the rapper said, “Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y’all out here when we told you guys … ” she trailed off as she handed the microphone to her husband.

“We having a baby!” said Papoose with his hand rubbing his wife’s stomach.

Before finding out she was pregnant and celebrating with friends and family at a ’50s-sock-hop-themed baby shower, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star opened up on the show about suffering a miscarriage after having an ectopic pregnancy in early 2017.

And infertility is not the only struggle the couple has faced. While they have been married for 10 years, they have spent little of that time together, as Remy had been serving jail time.

In fact, the couple tied the knot in a courthouse moments before Remy was sentenced to eight years for shooting a friend in the stomach during a fight. The rapper served just under seven years of her sentence and was released in 2014.