Love & Hip Hop's Remy Ma and Papoose Expecting Second Child Together: 'Real Soon'

Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed a baby girl together in December 2018, and each have children from previous relationships

Remy Ma is going to be a mama again!

When asked about how he and his family are managing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Papoose, 42, shared that there was "some good coming out of this."

"I love being with my family," he said. "I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward."

"We're going to have another child real soon," the rapper then announced, while Jordan joked in response, "A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born."

The rapper spouses welcomed their first child together, daughter Reminisce Mackenzie, after a difficult delivery. A rep for the star told Page Six that Remy was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital on Dec. 18, 2018, where she received a "blood transfusion due to childbirth complication."

"Tough labor … but my wife, is still fighting through it. She's a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way," Papoose shared on Instagram before the delivery.

After welcoming their first child together, Remy shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "It's a girl!" in an announcement post. She then shared the post to her actual feed, captioning it, "The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the happiest wife on the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap."

On Father's Day this year, Remy paid tribute to Papoose for being a "great father," writing on Instagram alongside a video of the rapper holding their daughter, "I've never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father. The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING!"

Remy Ma and daughter Reminisce

She added, "BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL 💋 Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy🥰."

The newest addition will join Mom and Dad (whose given names are Reminisce Smith and Shamele Mackie, respectively), plus five siblings. Along with daughter Reminisce, Remy has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from previous relationships, according to Page Six.

Remy has also dealt with infertility challenges in the past. The reality star previously opened up on Love & Hip Hop: New York about suffering a miscarriage after having an ectopic pregnancy in early 2017 — but infertility is not the only struggle the couple has faced.