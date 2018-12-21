Remy Ma Addresses Postpartum Health Issues and Reveals She's 'Doing Much Better' Now

Remy Ma is back at home following a return to the hospital due to complications from her daughter’s birth.

“I’m FINALLY back home and doing much better,” she wrote on social media Thursday alongside a photo of her and husband Papoose.

A rep for the star told the New York Post’s Page Six that the “All the Way Up” rapper, 38, was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, where she received a “blood transfusion due to childbirth complication.”

“The baby has been PERFECTLY fine since being born Dec. 14th and I’m resting & recovering at home,” she continued on Instagram, adding that her husband “is VERY happy, on cloud 9,999.”

Remy also thanked everybody who “reached out” to her about her health following the difficult delivery.

“Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls — I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our ‘Golden Child,’ ” she remarked, using the spouses’ sweet nickname for their baby girl.

She went on to share her appreciation to “all the fans who sent their love and prayers,” as well as the “ENTIRE staff at the hospital” where she gave birth.

“Not only did you all make sure my family was well taken care of but everyone was very professional and extremely respectful & protective of our privacy; we truly appreciate it,” she wrote, adding a pair of lip emojis, before signing off the message by adding, “With love, The Mackies.”

Papoose also shared Thursday that the couple had gotten an automated hand-sanitizer machine “installed in every room in our crib,” to make sure all unwanted germs would be kept at bay, and away from their baby.

“All family and friends, when you come visit the Golden Child, this is what you have to do,” he added.

Shortly before Remy shared the happy news that she and her husband had welcomed their daughter, Papoose, 40, revealed that his wife was having a “tough labor.”

“Tough labor … but my wife, is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way,” the fellow rapper wrote on social media.

After welcoming their first child together, the proud mom shared the happy news on Instagram, writing “It’s a girl!” in an announcement post.

She then shared the post to her actual feed, captioning it, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the happiest wife on the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap.”

The rapper even managed to rave about her new bundle of joy’s appearance. “#ShesMADDDDcute,” Remy added.

The newest addition joins her mom and dad (whose given names are Reminisce Smith and Shamele Mackie, respectively), plus four siblings. Remy has a son, Jayson, from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from previous relationships, according to Page Six.