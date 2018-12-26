Remy Ma Shares First Photo of Daughter After Postpartum Health Issues: 'Best Christmas Present'

Remy Ma‘s baby girl has made her social-media debut!

In honor of the Christmas holiday Tuesday, the “All the Way Up” rapper, 38, shared the first photo of her newborn daughter with husband Papoose since her Dec. 14 birth and Remy’s subsequent health complications.

The snapshot, taken of the mother-daughter duo in Remy’s hospital bed, showed the back of the little girl’s head as she sat up with the support of her mama, wrapped in a pink blanket.

“Best Christmas present ever!!!👶🏽 Thank you @papoosepapoose,” the new mom captioned her post.

Wrote fellow rapper Papoose, 40, alongside a re-post of the same image, “All hail THE GOLDEN CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wowwwwwww I still can’t believe it. #blessed 🙏🏿 … @remyma Can’t thank u enough!”

Last Thursday, Remy revealed she was “FINALLY back home and doing much better” following a return to the hospital due to complications from her daughter’s birth.

A rep for the star told the New York Post’s Page Six that the new mom was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital on Dec. 18, where she received a “blood transfusion due to childbirth complication.”

“The baby has been PERFECTLY fine since being born Dec. 14th and I’m resting & recovering at home,” Remy continued on Instagram, adding that her husband “is VERY happy, on cloud 9,999.”

She also thanked everybody who “reached out” to her about her health following the difficult delivery.

“Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls — I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our ‘Golden Child,’ ” she remarked, using the spouses’ sweet nickname for their baby girl.

Shortly before Remy shared the happy news that she and her husband had welcomed their daughter, Papoose revealed that his wife was having a difficult labor.”

“Tough labor … but my wife, is still fighting through it. She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way,” the proud papa wrote on social media.

After welcoming their first child together, Remy shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “It’s a girl!” in an announcement post.

She then shared the post to her actual feed, captioning it, “The Golden Child is here!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose for making me the happiest wife on the planet #BlackLove #RemAndPap.”