Relatively Nat & Liv Star and Kim Kardashian BFF Natalie Halcro Reveals She's 7 Months Pregnant

Natalie Halcro has an extra special reason to be thankful this year!

The Relatively Nat & Liv star, 31, announced on Instagram Thursday that she was expecting her first child and is already 29 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Halcro shared the exciting news alongside two photos in which she showed off her growing baby bump in a white leotard, snakeskin knee-high boots, and hoop earrings. As she sat on a white stool, the reality star, who is good friends with Kim Kardashian West, cradled her belly.

“One more reason to be thankful this year #29weeks,” she captioned the two shots.

At this time, it is unclear who the baby’s father is.

Reps for Halcro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Natalie Halcro

Image zoom Natalie Halcro

RELATED: Relatively Nat & Liv Stars Describe Friend Kim Kardashian West as ‘Superwoman’

After sharing the baby news, Halcro received a bunch of congratulatory messages from her followers, including Kim, 39, and sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!! Wow you look incredible 😍😍😍” wrote Khloé, 35.

“I’m so happy for you! Seriously you look so amazing and I can’t wait to celebrate you and your new baby love!!!” sweetly added Kim.

Image zoom Natalie Halcro/Instagram

RELATED: Influencers Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro Open Up About Their No-Holds-Barred Reality Show

Halcro formerly starred on WAGS from 2015-2017 before recently getting her own reality show, Relatively Nat & Liv, with cousin Olivia Pierson.

Ahead of the show’s premiere in June, Halcro and Pierson spoke to PEOPLE about what fans could expect on the series, which follows the women as they spend time with family and travel back and forth from Los Angeles to their native Vancouver.

“We’re transparent,” Halcro explained. “You’ll see people being vulnerable, the fights, the rocky spots. We don’t hold back.”

Image zoom Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Our L.A. lifestyle is very different than in Canada,” added Pierson, 29. “We go fishing, ice skating and we milk goats!”

During the conversation, which came just one month after they attended Kim’s baby shower for her fourth child Psalm, the cousins also discussed how they felt invaluable support for their new venture from the KKW Beauty mogul.

“She has been so encouraging,” Pierson said. “And it’s been nice to confide in her because she has a really big family too, so when filming gets hectic she has really positive things to say.”