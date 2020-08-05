Kourtney Kardashian previously said that she was "not ok" after son Reign shaved off his long locks

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Son Reign, 5, Had a Different Haircut Before Shaving His Head

Reign Disick tried out a different look before settling on his newly shaven head.

The 5-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — who previously had locks past his shoulders — initially kept some of his hair before making the decision to shave it all off in his first haircut, according to hairstylist and THEMENSGROOMER founder Jason Schneidman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schneidman shared a slideshow of Reign's hair transformation on his salon's Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "1? Long? 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ."

In the photos, Reign starts off with hair down to his waist before debuting a much shorter haircut in a second shot. A third picture shows the young boy happily showing off his shaved head while posing with his dad and Schneidman.

Image zoom Jason Schneidman and Reign Disick Jason Schneidman/Instagram

Image zoom Reign Disick and Jason Schneidman Jason Schneidman/Instagram

"All boy 💙!! #Reign," Scheidman wrote in the caption, tagging Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37. "thank you for the honors of his first haircut!"

Kourtney also shared a photo of Reign's new 'do, writing on her Instagram, "I am not ok."

However, the dramatic haircut was a hit among her followers, including sister Kim Kardashian West, who commented: "He looks soooo handsome."

"omggggg the cutest," Hailey Baldwin wrote.

Image zoom Scott Disick, Jason Schneidman and Reign Disick Jason Schneidman/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"OMG Such a CUTIEEEE," Adrienne Bailon gushed, while Kacey Musgraves commented, "✨ Angel baby ✨."

On Wednesday, Scott showed off his son's new look with a photo of Reign swimming in a pool.

"Play on playa," he captioned the shot.

In April, Kourtney defended herself when online trolls criticized her for not giving Reign a haircut. After posting a gallery of her family’s Easter celebrations, including a video of Reign reacting to his Easter basket, one Instagram user wrote, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

The mother of three was quick to respond at the hater, calling Reign's long locks: “Most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, quoting her now-iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians catchphrase.

She also clapped back at criticism over her son's hair last year when another commenter told her that she "really need to cut his hair."

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their kids Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own," Kourtney wrote back. "He is a happy boy."

All three of Kourtney and Scott's children have rocked longer hairstyles in the past. Their 10-year-old son Mason grew out his hair in his younger days, but opted for an edgy look that was shaved on one side and long on the other in 2015.