Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Continues to Teach Her About TikTok (Today's Lesson: 'How to Dap')

Who needs to hire a social media manager? Reese Witherspoon is raising hers in-house.

The actress’s son Deacon Phillippe, 16, continued his mom’s intensive internet education with another TikTok seminar to catch her up to speed. The mother-son duo kicked off the lessons in September with a 101-level introduction to the app beloved by teens (and their “cool moms” everywhere), which included the answer to the question “What is TikTok,” some dance lessons and the inevitable conclusion in which Deacon, exhausted, shushed his mom as she tried to nail the lingo.

Their most recent session shows Deacon explaining to his mom what it means to “dap somebody up” before walking her through the steps. No, not to “dab” – Reese made that mistake too, and was informed that has been uncool for two years now. Dapping is “like a handshake that I do with my friends,” Deacon explains, before walking his mom, 43, through the steps. There’s a slap, a grab, a thumb movement – well, we’ll just let him demonstrate.

Deacon isn’t alone in teaching his mom what the cool kids are doing (older daughter Ava, 20, taught her to apply highlighter), nor is he the only celebrity kid to try to help their parent learn TikTok. Busy Philipps, Laura Dern and Victoria Beckham are just some of the A-listers willing to look a little silly in order to learn the dances blowing up on the app of the moment.

Witherspoon is famously very close with her kids (Ava and Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Philippe, and Tennessee, 7, with husband Jim Toth). They came out to support her in December when she was honored for her work in the entertainment industry, frequently shares photos of them “twinning” and even borrows Ava’s sweatshirt in a pinch. Perhaps we can expect a whole Witherspoon family social media empire next?