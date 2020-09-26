"You are the brightest spirit, the most inquisitive soul and the funniest little guy I know," Reese Witherspoon said

Reese Witherspoon's Son Tennessee Turns 8! 'What a Joy It Is to Be Your Mama,' She Says

Reese Witherspoon is sending some birthday love!

On Saturday, the 44-year-old actress celebrated her youngest child, Tennessee James Toth, as he marked his special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 8th Birthday, to my youngest guy, Tenn! 🌠," Witherspoon wrote in her caption alongside an image of Tennessee smiling with glee. "You are the brightest spirit, the most inquisitive soul and the funniest little guy I know."

"What a joy it is to be your Mama," she added. "I love you buddy!! 💙 💫🎈."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Alongside her Instagram post, the mom of three also shared a slew of photos on her Instagram Story celebrating her young son's special day.

First showing off an array of blue-colored balloons, Witherspoon shared that Tennessee got to indulge in a delicious treat for breakfast on his birthday.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Story Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Story Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"Donuts for Breakfast," Witherspoon captioned the image that found Tennessee smiling beside a chocolate frosted doughnut.

Then, in the next photo, Tennessee grinned from ear to ear as he posed next to his older brother, Deacon Phillippe, who Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The exes also share daughter Ava Phillippe as well.

"8 is great," Witherspoon wrote with the image that showed the two boys holding up four fingers, as Deacon, 16, laid his arm across his brother's shoulders.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Story Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Story Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Elsewhere, on his Instagram account, Deacon paid tribute to his younger brother in his own series of Instagram Story posts.

In the first photo, Deacon stands behind Tennessee with his arms wrapped around him as the duo both pose together while wearing their masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Birthday T," Deacon captioned the image. "Can't believe you're 8."

In the next post, Deacon shared a slew of photos of Tennessee alongside a photo of him laying with his head on a bed beside a dog. "The funniest kid I know," Deacon wrote. "Love u lil bro."

Image zoom Deacon Phillippe's Instagram Story Deacon Phillippe/Instagram

Image zoom Deacon Phillippe's Instagram Story Deacon Phillippe/Instagram

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, Witherspoon has documented special times she has spent with son Tennessee, giving fans an inside look at the loving mother-son relationship they share.

Back in May, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared a hands-on look at how she has been involved in the educational sessions for Tennessee as they continued social distancing.

The cute photo showed the mother-son pair seated at a table together, poring over the contents of an activity book all about India. Above their materials sat a passport book and a world map.

"Dreaming of the places we will go!🌍 Where do you dream of traveling to?" Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

In another social media post from that same month, Witherspoon shared two hilarious photos of Tennessee crashing her phone call on her Instagram, captioning the candid moment, "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life.🤪."