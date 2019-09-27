Reese Witherspoon Wishes Son Tennessee a Happy 7th Birthday: 'Boy, This Kid Makes Me Laugh'

It’s lucky number seven for Reese Witherspoon‘s youngest!

The actress, 43, wished her son Tennessee a happy seventh birthday on Thursday with a few sweet Instagram posts.

“Boy, this kid makes me laugh! Happy 7th birthday to my sweet boy Tennessee,” the Big Little Lies star wrote in a caption underneath a photo of her and Tennessee. “Here’s to a day filled with chocolate cake, Beyblades and dog cuddles! 🎈#thisis7.”

In the picture, Witherspoon wears a straw hat and a dark blue denim shirt, accented with dainty gold bracelets, necklaces and earrings. She appears to be caught mid-laugh as Tennessee, wearing a white and blu striped polo shirt, gives a smile to the camera.

On her Instagram Stories, Witherspoon shared some fun moments from Tennessee’s special day.

She shared a video of birthday decorations, including a large gold “7” balloon and “happy” garland. Then she showed off what Tennessee is loving these days: “lots of hexbugs” and “so many beyblades!”

The Morning Show actress shares Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, and her two older kids, Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and the star loves to share her adventures in parenthood with her fans and followers online.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Reveals ‘How to Talk to Your Kids on Snapchat’ About Back-to-School Supplies

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Tennessee with his older brother Deacon at a county fair, captioning the adorable sibling photo, “Last days of summer with my boys ✨🎡 🍭.”

Witherspoon is also very open when it comes to the more difficult aspects of parenting — like getting school supply lists at the very last minute.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Son Is a Better Driver Than Her: ‘I Get Distracted by Cute Dogs’

The Draper James founder explained in another Instagram post in late August that she communicates with her three kids on Snapchat, featuring a silly selfie, in which she looks shocked with a Snapchat filter over her face.

“Are you seriously telling me TODAY about all the school supplies you need tomorrow?” she wrote atop the photo. In the caption, she added, “How to talk to your kids on snapchat… the filter adds a much more serious tone, don’t you think? 📚 #momlife #backtoschool.”

But Witherspoon can’t juggle her many projects and three kids without a little help from a very relatable source.

“Coming to you this Thursday to remind y’all that behind every successful woman is a strong cup of coffee and a pair of practical ( and cute 😉)shoes. ☕️👟,” she wrote in an Instagram caption for a photo from the set of Little Fires Everywhere, in which she stars opposite Kerry Washington.

In the photo, she holds up a cup of coffee while reading a script on the ABC Studios lot. She added in the caption: “*not sponsored but accepting all coffee endorsement offers.”