Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Tries Out New Dance Moves as Son Deacon Teaches Her About TikTok

Reese Witherspoon isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

Though Witherspoon, 43, is a social media pro, even she needed a little help mastering one of the newest platforms. Turning to her eldest son Deacon, who will be 16 next month, the mom of three found herself asking the common question: “What is TikTok?”

“Deacon, this is very important. I’ve brought you here because I have questions for you,” Witherspoon told her son in a hilarious social media post, as Deacon playfully muttered, “Oh God.”

Giving a brief explanation of the app, Deacon described it as a “short-form video platform” where people upload clips of themselves lip-syncing or moving around to popular songs.

“Should I be on TikTok?” Witherspoon asked. Even though her son didn’t seem quite as enthusiastic as she did, she tasked him with helping her make her very first post.

First, Witherspoon bust out some of her best moves — but her son didn’t seem impressed. “Like that?” she asked her son.

“No, not like that,” he replied.

As the Oscar winner kept getting progressively sillier with her dancing, her son continued to applaud her skill level. “You look pretty cool,” he said with a laugh.

“@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok,” Witherspoon captioned the video, adding a crying with laughter emoji. “I think I nailed it…”

While Witherspoon’s son may not have been that impressed by his mother’s moves, many of her friends were very taken with the hilarious video.

“This is everything!!” wrote Victoria Beckham, while director Ava DuVernay added “HAAA! Love you, Reese!!”

Selma Blair also praised Witherspoon, writing, “You did nail it,” adding in a separate comment: “This is my recreational life. Every day. Everything is a meme over here.”

Of course, sometimes Witherspoon is the one teaching her son new things.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the Big Little Lies star opened up about her experience teaching Deacon how to drive.

“You’re teaching him how to drive?” DeGeneres asked Witherspoon.

“Yes, he’s starting to drive, God help us all,” Witherspoon first joked. “But he’s a good driver, he’s actually a better driver than I am. I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs and I’m like ‘Oh, I gotta pull over!’ and I literally will pull over the car and get out of the car — if it’s a bulldog,” she admitted, adding, “Only a bulldog. I’m very preferential of certain breeds.”