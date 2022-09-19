Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Three Generations Photo with Mom and Daughter Ava: 'Brunch Crew'

Seeing triple!

Over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon posted a sweet photo on Instagram showing all three generations of women in her family, including her mom Betty and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23.

The snap shows the trio out to brunch together, as matriarch Betty sits sandwiched between Witherspoon, 46, and Ava. The Legally Blonde star, her mom and daughter Ava all share a striking resemblance to one another.

"Sunday Brunch crew 💓🍳🥑," Witherspoon captioned the family photo.

Earlier this month, The Morning Show star paid tribute to daughter Ava with an Instagram post in honor of her 23rd birthday. Witherspoon, who shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, posted a beautiful photo of the look-alike mother-daughter pair posing in front of a beach sunset.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! 🥰Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote. "Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much 💞💫🎂."

The actress also shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava on her Instagram Story as well as a recent shot from when Witherspoon and her daughter went out for dinner and drinks together.

"Can't believe this little girl....is turning 23 today! Happy birthday to the most wonderful daughter! I love you, Ava!" wrote the Big Little Lies star.

Witherspoon also shares son Deacon, 18, with Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee James, 9, with her current husband Jim Toth.