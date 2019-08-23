Reese Witherspoon Reveals 'How to Talk to Your Kids on Snapchat' About Back-to-School Supplies

Reese Witherspoon isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

On Thursday, the actress, 43, explained in a post on Instagram that she has resorted to using Snapchat in order to communicate with her three children: daughter Ava, 19, and sons Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 6.

What Witherspoon didn’t expect during their conversations was for one of her kids to share an important piece of information about school supplies with her — at the very last minute.

In the shot, which was taken on Snapchat and featured Witherspoon with a filter on that added a pair of glasses to her face and buns with starry bows in her hair, the mom of three stared into the camera with a shocked look on her face.

“Are you seriously telling me TODAY about all the school supplies you need tomorrow?” she wrote beneath the photo.

Witherspoon also added in the caption of the Instagram shot, “How to talk to your kids on snapchat… the filter adds a much more serious tone, don’t you think? 📚 #momlife #backtoschool.”

Witherspoon previously opened up about communicating with her older children via social media during an appearance on Conan in 2017.

The Big Little Lies star shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, while Tennessee is her child with current husband Jim Toth.

“I communicate with them in funny ways,” the actress explained. “My daughter said the other day, ‘It’s like we look like dad [Phillippe], but we get our weirdness from you.'”

“But I’m goofy. I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth. That’s the way we communicate,” she added.

Witherspoon also explained that her strategy is to communicate with Ava and Deacon through the media channels they’re most familiar with.

“I like to haunt [Deacon] during the day, so I’ll send him pictures of disgusting animals and be like, ‘I’m feeling like this today,’ ” she said, giving blobfish and massive snails as examples. “And I’ll put #mondayfeels’ or something like that … I just try to gross him out.”

“All day, nonstop,” added the mother of three. “Just so they remember who’s the weird one.”

Besides communicating with their mom on social media, her kids have also expressed their love for her on the platforms.

A few weeks ago, Ava shared an Instagram photo of Witherspoon and wrote a sweet tribute to her mom in the caption.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” she wrote.

“She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all. 💐” the college student added.