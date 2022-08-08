Reese Witherspoon Says Sweet Selfie Moment with Son Deacon 'Made My Whole Year'

The actress shares her 18-year-old son with ex Ryan Phillippe

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 03:49 PM
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Deacon Phillippe will always be Reese Witherspoon's little boy!

The Legally Blonde star, 46, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Sunday embracing her 18-year-old son, sweetly noting that the hug from Deacon "made [her] whole year."

In the cute selfie, Deacon wraps his arms around his mom's shoulders as the pair smile for the camera.

The teenager, whom Witherspoon shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, later replied in the comments section, "Miss you so much!!"

His older sister Ava Phillippe, 22, also added, "love this, love you two ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe
Deacon Phillippe Instagram

Last month, it was announced that Deacon will make his acting debut in the upcoming, penultimate season of the hit Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever. He'll guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he's always ready to party.

And Deacon will have personal experience to draw on for the role — he just graduated from high school himself!

In June, Witherspoon and Phillippe came together to celebrate their son's high school graduation with an intimate backyard commencement, in which Dad "played principal" and the lone grad tossed his cap into the pool.

The family posed for a sweet graduation photo by the pool as Deacon displayed his diploma and his dad rocked a cap and gown of his own.

Related Articles
Deacon Reese Phillippe attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever'
Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Ryan Phillippe Is 'So Proud' of Son Deacon's Acting Debut on 'Never Have I Ever'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3
deacon phillippe homeschool graduation https://www.instagram.com/p/Cek3NqEuY9x/ credit Ryan Phillippe/instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Son Deacon's Graduation with Backyard Commencement
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022
Devi and Paxton's Romance Heats Up as 'Hot' New Classmate Arrives in 'Never Have I Ever ' Season 3 Trailer
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillippe as Parker, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1644135a) The Man In The Moon, Reese Witherspoon Film and Television; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mandalay Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884128b) Ryan Phillippe I Know What You Did Last Summer - 1997 Director: Jim Gillespie Mandalay Ent USA Scene Still Horror Souviens-toi...L'été dernier
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Deacon Phillippe
Deacon Phillippe Heads to Prom — and Gets Sweet Messages from Mom Reese Witherspoon and Dad Ryan
Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter fixes mom's makeup in sweet snap . https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf1hNvzORGM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Reese Witherspoon's Lookalike Daughter Ava Fixes Mom's Makeup, Shows New Tattoo in Sweet Pics
Reese Witherspoon Roots for Tennessee Titans with Husband Jim Toth and Her 2 Sons: 'Let's Go'
Reese Witherspoon Roots for Nashville Soccer Club with Husband Jim Toth and Sons: 'Let's Go'
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Reese Witherspoon's Mom Struggles to Name Her Favorite Reese Movie in Funny Mother's Day Video
Reese Witherspoon Sports Bunny Ears with Husband Jim Toth for Sweet Easter Celebration
Reese Witherspoon Wears Bunny Ears with Husband Jim Toth on Easter: 'Traditions Are Important'
Reese Witherspoon Instagram
Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet and Silly Selfie with Her Oldest Children: 'Goofy Is Genetic'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Husband Jim Toth: '11 Years of Adventures'
Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon Instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Son Deacon's 18th Birthday Together: 'Bursting with Pride'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Twins with Daughter Ava While Sipping Champagne: 'Guess Dry January Is Done'