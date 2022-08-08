People.com Celebrity Parents Reese Witherspoon Says Sweet Selfie Moment with Son Deacon 'Made My Whole Year' The actress shares her 18-year-old son with ex Ryan Phillippe By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 03:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Deacon Phillippe will always be Reese Witherspoon's little boy! The Legally Blonde star, 46, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Sunday embracing her 18-year-old son, sweetly noting that the hug from Deacon "made [her] whole year." In the cute selfie, Deacon wraps his arms around his mom's shoulders as the pair smile for the camera. The teenager, whom Witherspoon shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, later replied in the comments section, "Miss you so much!!" His older sister Ava Phillippe, 22, also added, "love this, love you two ❤️" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Deacon Phillippe Instagram Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever' Last month, it was announced that Deacon will make his acting debut in the upcoming, penultimate season of the hit Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever. He'll guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he's always ready to party. And Deacon will have personal experience to draw on for the role — he just graduated from high school himself! In June, Witherspoon and Phillippe came together to celebrate their son's high school graduation with an intimate backyard commencement, in which Dad "played principal" and the lone grad tossed his cap into the pool. The family posed for a sweet graduation photo by the pool as Deacon displayed his diploma and his dad rocked a cap and gown of his own.