Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Sons Enjoying the 'Last Days of Summer': 'Love My Boys!'

Reese Witherspoon‘s sons are a couple of beach bums!

In a photo the actress shared to Instagram Monday, Tennessee James, 6 next month, and Deacon Reese, 14, are two peas in a pod (or rather, clams in a shell) while bonding on the sand, wearing green and blue swim trunks, respectively.

As ocean waves crash in the background, Tennessee looks adoringly up at Deacon, who appears to be showing his little brother something in the palm of his hand.

“Last days of summer! 🏖💕 Love my boys!” Witherspoon, 42, captioned the sweet image.

In August of last year, the Oscar winner and Draper James founder told Southern Living that her children — Tennessee, Deacon and 18-year-old Ava Elizabeth — “all have funny and unique relationships with each other.”

“Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ ” Witherspoon recalled.

“And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé,” added the Legally Blonde star. “He follows his older brother around the house all day.”

It’s been quite the summer for Tennessee, who kicked off the season by adorably donning a navy-blue cap and gown at his preschool graduation.

“Congrats to my little guy Tennessee on graduating preschool! 🎓❤️ #KindergartenHereWeCome,” the proud mom captioned a photo of her son flashing a huge smile while posing with dad Jim Toth.