See Reese Witherspoon and Son Tennessee in #VacationMode

Reese Witherspoon and her quickly growing 2½-year-old son, Tennessee James, posed for a sweet photo together that the actress shared on Instagram.

“Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy,” Witherspoon captioned the pic, complete with a heart and #VacationMode hash tag.

The blonde tot and his mom, 39, are modeling blue and white outfits — Witherspoon opted for a plaid midi-shirt dress from her Draper James clothing line while the little guy wore all stripes.

The fabulous duo are all smiles as they hold hands and pose next to a conch shell.

Courtesy Reese Witherspoon

During a seemingly endless summer, Witherspoon recently returned from a trip to Italy with daughter Ava, 15. And although the actress and Tennessee came close to matching above, Witherspoon and her eldest child took outfit coordination to another level on their international jaunt.