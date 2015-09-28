Reese Witherspoon's youngest child, Tennessee, celebrated his third birthday on Sunday with an enviable chocolate cake

'It's All About That Cake!' Reese Witherspoon's Son Tennessee Turns 3

Three has never looked cooler.

Reese Witherspoon‘s youngest child, son Tennessee, is starting his third year off in style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toddler, Witherspoon’s son with husband Jim Toth, celebrated his birthday on Sunday with some awesome shades.

In a photo shared to the Oscar winner’s Instagram, Tennessee posed in blue sunglasses and a white printed t-shirt that appeared to say, “Awesome.”

The 39-year-old’s little boy held a cup and dug his barefoot toes into the sand.

“Happy Birthday Sweet boy! 3 is a magic number,” Witherspoon captioned the pic.

Image zoom



Courtesy Reese Witherspoon

The highlight of Tennessee’s big day? Definitely the killer chocolate cake.

“It’s all about that cake,” the Wild actress wrote on the photo sharing site.

The mouth-watering confection included thick frosting and M&Ms and was topped off with mini toy construction trucks.

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Look the Same in Pre-premiere Photo



The actress – who also shares children Ava, 16, and Deacon, 12, with ex Ryan Phillippe – and her son certainly know how to have a good time. Earlier this month, the star released a video goofing around with Tennessee on lip-sync app Dubsmash.

The pair took turns mouthing the lyrics to Raffi’s 1994 tune “Bananaphone” – a performance complete with props!