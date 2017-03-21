"When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it," Reese Witherspoon captioned a Tuesday snap of her 4-year-old son

Reese Witherspoon on Son's 'Preschool Problems': It's 'a Bit Tricky' to Spell 'When Your Name Is Tennessee'

Tennessee James is working on his spelling, but one word is, understandably, tripping him up.

The 4-year-old youngest child of Reese Witherspoon is having a little bit of trouble at school with perfecting his name, his mom shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“When your name is TENNESSEE, it’s a bit tricky to learn how to spell it,” Witherspoon, 40, captioned a photo of her son holding up a piece of paper with a valiant attempt scribbled on it.

“#PreSchoolProblems,” she hashtagged the snap.

Tennessee is the son of Witherspoon and her husband of almost six years Jim Toth. The actress has two older children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe: son Deacon Reese, 13, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 17.

“I have three kids of my own — sometimes it feels like 25,” the Oscar winner said earlier this month while promoting the home release of her animated movie Sing, which is out on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday.

“But the idea that you were a person before you were a mom, and that sometimes you really hope that your kids know who you are as an individual,” she added of how she relates to her character Rosita, a single mom with huge career ambitions.

From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed birthday parties to trips to Disneyland, Tennessee is one lucky kid. But his mom makes sure to also impart the value of hard work onto her children.

“My mom worked, and I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful,” Witherspoon, 40, told InStylefor its December cover story. “I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep.”