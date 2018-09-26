Reese Witherspoon's Son Tennessee Turns 6 with a Tribute from His Mama: 'My Sweet Little Boy'

Many happy returns, Tennessee James!

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth‘s son can’t contain his excitement over turning 6, throwing an open-mouthed smile at the camera in a snapshot his mom shared on Instagram Wednesday to mark the occasion.

“Heyyyy!! It’s this little guy’s 6th birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee! 🎈” Witherspoon, 42, captioned the photo of her son gripping a bundle of yellow and white balloons.

“He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life every day!” the Legally Blonde actress added.

Tennessee has a history of memorable birthday celebrations. When he turned 5 last year, the youngster held up a colorful “5” balloon that looked to be bigger than him!

“Every day you bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and beautiful laugh. I love you so much! 🎉 #feeling5 #HBD,” the Big Little Lies star captioned her adorable Instagram snap.

For his fourth birthday in 2016, Witherspoon, Toth and her two older kids Deacon Reese, 14, and Ava Elizabeth, 19, showered the youngest family member with affection — and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed party!

While school is back in session now, Tennessee had quite the fun-filled summer. In June, he kicked off the season by adorably donning a navy-blue cap and gown at his preschool graduation.

Late last month, Tennessee and big brother Deacon spent some time bonding on the beach, wearing green and blue swim trunks and examining something they found in the sand.

“Last days of summer! 🏖💕 Love my boys!” Witherspoon captioned the sweet image.