Reese Witherspoon: Tennessee Loves to 'Crawl the Line'

The actress posted a photo of her son and evoked country legend Johnny Cash

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

With a name like Tennessee, it’s no wonder Reese Witherspoon‘s son is a fan of country music.

Witherspoon, 38, posted an Instagram on Friday of her blond baby boy crawling next to an acoustic guitar.

And since the actress won her Oscar for portraying June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, she found a witty way to caption the snapshot of 19-month-old Tennessee James.

“I Crawl the Line #johnnycash #startingearly #countryfan4life,” the proud mama wrote.

Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth welcomed Tennessee in September 2012. He joined older siblings Ava, 14, and Deacon, 10, her kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon’s photo suggests if anyone has inherited her Southern charm, it’s little Tennessee.

He’s wearing a light blue onesie in the photo, but let’s just call him the Baby in Black.

