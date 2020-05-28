Reese Witherspoon and Son Tennessee, 7½, Are Homeschool Goals in Adorable Instagram Photo

"Dreaming of the places we will go!" Reese Witherspoon captioned the cute mother-son Wednesday snapshot

Actress, fashion designer, author, mom and teacher — Reese Witherspoon does it all.

On Wednesday, the star shared a hands-on look at how she has been involved in the educational sessions for her 7½-year-old youngest child, son Tennessee James, as they continue social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The cute shot showed the mother-son duo seated at a table together, poring over the contents of an activity book all about India. Above their materials sat a passport book and a world map.

"Dreaming of the places we will go!🌍Where do you dream of traveling to?" Witherspoon, 44, wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon — who's also mom to son Deacon Reese, 16, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 20 — has been leveraging the "help" of her youngest child when it comes to her own work as of late.

Earlier this month, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared two hilarious photos of Tennessee crashing her phone call on her Instagram, captioning the candid moment, "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life.🤪."

In one photo, Witherspoon could be seen sitting in a suspended rattan chair with a phone in her hand while her son hung from above. The second picture showed the actress laughing as Tennessee's feet dangled in front of her face.

Witherspoon — who is currently social distancing amid the global health crisis with husband Jim Toth and her three kids — capped off the post with the hashtag, "#CanICallYouBack?"

Not every moment in Witherspoon's life is without its real stressors, though. Like most people, the star admits that even she gets "totally overwhelmed" sometimes.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," the Oscar winner and producer said during a May 11 appearance on CBS This Morning.

"I really want to change things," Witherspoon continued when asked how she makes it through those days. "I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience ... I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold."

"I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket," the actress added. "I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work."