Reese Witherspoon Shares Hilarious Photos of Son Tennessee Crashing a Phone Call with His Feet

Reese Witherspoon's business meeting just became a family affair!

The Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, shared two hilarious photos of her son Tennessee crashing her phone call on her Instagram Wednesday, captioning the candid moment, "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life.🤪."

In one photo, Witherspoon can be seen sitting in a suspended rattan chair with a phone in her hand while her 7-year-old hangs from above. The second picture shows the actress laughing as Tennessee's feet dangle in front of her face.

Witherspoon — who is currently social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic with husband Jim Toth, as well as 20-year-old daughter Ava, who's home from Stanford University, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee — capped off the post with the hashtag: "#CanICallYouBack?"

The Oscar winner also gave fans a glimpse of her work from home situation earlier this week, posting a picture of her sitting inside a closet while texting on her phone as her dog, Lou, stands in front of the door.

"Welcome to my new WFH situation! Quiet and (sort of) private. ✅" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared on Monday. "But my assistant smells like dog food...🥴."

Witherspoon opened up about having three kids under one roof again during an appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live With Miley back in March. At the time, the actress said she and her family were learning how to set boundaries.

“I definitely have good days and bad days,” she shared.

“I think it’s really important to designate space,” Witherspoon added. “My husband and I are both working from home and all three kids are doing school online. So everybody has a room that has a little area and there’s a privacy sign there, so when the privacy sign is on and your headphones are on, you can’t interrupt.”

“You have to have rules,” she continued, noting that they post those guidelines “on the wall for your family, just so we respect each other’s space.”

While her family have been respectful of her work schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, Witherspoon admitted during her recent appearance on CBS This Morning that she'll still get "totally overwhelmed" with work and life sometimes.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," she said. "Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed."

In addition to her acting career and popular Draper James clothing line, Witherspoon is also a leading producer with her company Hello Sunshine, which is behind her series like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

"I really want to change things," the mom continued when asked how she makes it through those days. "I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience...I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold."

"I will put in the hours and I bet on myself. I'm my own lottery ticket," Witherspoon said. "I always think that, you know. If no one else shows up, I know I will show up and I know I will do the work."