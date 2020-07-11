Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Making a TikTok Dance for 16-Year-Old Son Deacon's First Single

"When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance!" proud mom Reese Witherspoon proclaimed as she celebrated the teenager's music release

Reese Witherspoon is her son’s biggest fan!

As the proud mom, 44, continued to support her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe’s first-ever single, “Long Run,” she came up with a very 2020 way of celebrating the release: creating up a TikTok dance challenge!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a silly social media video, posted on Instagram Saturday, Witherspoon sits down with her son as he plays the track on a phone, and quickly begins to enthusiastically dance along. Then, struck with a moment of inspiration, Witherspoon shares that she knows the perfect way to take the release to the next level.

“Decon, I should make up a TikTok dance to the song,” she jokes, as her son playfully shakes his head and says, “Mom, no.”

“When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance! 🎶” she wrote alongside the hilarious clip, as her son replied, “Hahahahah I love you🤣.”

On Friday, Deacon released his debut single featuring Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

“New Song of the Summer!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram after the track dropped. “It’s It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!)”

Dad Ryan Phillippe added, “Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillipee.”

This may not be the last new track people see from the teenager this summer.

Nesbitt shared an Instagram video on July 1, teasing the duo's upcoming collaboration. Captioning the post with a simple three exclamation points, in the video, Nesbitt dressed up in all white, with a piece of paper wrapped across her torso that read "NEW SONG THIS MONTH."

Then, as she turned her back to the camera, she revealed another piece of paper reading, "MAYBE 2?!"