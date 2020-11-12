Reese Witherspoon explained that her teenage son offered to drive because she was "tired"

Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Her Son Deacon Driving Her Because She's 'Tired': 'Love My Kid'

Deacon Phillippe is helping out his working mom!

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her 17-year-old son driving her around after she expressed that she was "tired."

"When I'm tired, Deacon always offers to drive me," the proud mom, 44, shared on her Instagram Story. "Love my kid."

In the snap, Deacon could be seen with his eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel, as his mom — wrapped up in a hoodie and sunglasses — turns to take a selfie with him from the passenger's seat.

Witherspoon shares her teenage son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple, who also have a 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, divorced in 2007.

Reese Witherspoon with daughter Ava and son Deacon

Reese and Ryan, 46, recently reunited to celebrate Deacon's birthday last month. The parents threw a small backyard celebration with friends and family in honor of the milestone.

The Cruel Intentions star posted a video from the party on his Instagram Story at the time. In the clip, Witherspoon was seen bringing out a three-layer cake with a sparkler as the family sang to Deacon.

Also seen in the video was Deacon's 8-year-old half-brother Tennessee James Toth, whom Witherspoon shares with husband Jim Toth.



Several of Deacon's family members later wished him a happy birthday with sweet social media tributes. Witherspoon shared several memories of her "wonderful son" on her Instagram Story.

"Can't believe he is 17!" she wrote alongside a recent picture of Deacon.

Calling him her "adventure-loving travel buddy," Witherspoon also included a photo of the mother-son duo from a previous trip together.



The mom of three also wrote a heartfelt message to her "bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son" on her main Instagram page. "What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative," she said. "Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈."

Meanwhile, Ryan also paid tribute to his son on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to my extraordinary son🌞 ," the actor wrote alongside a picture of Deacon standing by a sunset.