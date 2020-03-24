Reese Witherspoon Shares Pic of Son Tennessee Learning How to Ride Bike While She Walks Dog

Reese Witherspoon‘s son Tennessee James is learning how to ride a bike!

On Tuesday, Witherspoon shared a sweet photo of her son’s milestone moment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Learning to ride a bike!”

In the shot, Witherspoon softly smiles at the camera as Tennessee, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, trails behind her, wearing a helmet.

Witherspoon is also mom to daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

“Supporting #femalefounders rocking my new @rebeccaminkoff fanny pack,” Witherspoon also wrote over the snap in reference to her fuchsia accessory.

The sweet moment with Tennessee comes after the Little Fires Everywhere actress rang in her 44th birthday on Sunday.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon shared an Instagram post from her “long nature walk” birthday celebration with all her kids and husband Toth.

In her Instagram caption, Witherspoon said it was “one of the best birthdays ever!”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Seeing Daughter Ava Apply to College ‘Hit Me Like an Arrow In the Heart’

“So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!” the actress added. “Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart. 🥰Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂.”

Witherspoon received even more birthday love in the comments section from stars like Gal Galdot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Karlie Kloss, Ali Wentworth, Natalie Portman and Gabrielle Union.

Earlier this month, Witherspoon shared a candid Instagram post in which she spoke about feeling “overwhelmed” by recent events, such as the novel coronavirus outbreak and the Nashville tornado.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” Witherspoon wrote.

“There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.😳 Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Witherspoon has made the most of social distancing.

Last week, Witherspoon shared some photos from a hike she took with Laura Dern, during which they made sure to stay at least six feet apart from one another the whole time.

Witherspoon shared two photos from their hike, one with Dern, 53, waving in the background, and one with Dern taking the selfie as she stood behind her Big Little Lies costar.

“Friendship with social distancing. Hi👋🏼@lauradern!” Witherspoon wrote it her caption.

“We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome,” she added, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s ordinance for Californians to remain at home until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Reads Her Own 1997 Issue of Seventeen for Research for Little Fires Everywhere

“Now we are inside to keep everyone safe,” Witherspoon said.

Dern shared the same photos on her own Instagram page, writing in the caption, “So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!”