Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas

Reese Witherspoon appeared to have a cozy Christmas with her family.

The actress, 46, shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram on Christmas morning, including some festive photos of her kids and other family members.

In one carousel, the Legally Blonde actress showcased pics of her brood, which includes son Deacon Phillippe, 19, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and son Tennessee James, 10, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth.

The entire crew looked super comfy and cozy while sporting coordinating sweaters.

In another set of pictures, the actress showed the rest of her family members who were in attendance, including her mother Betty, as well as nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon.

The Morning Show star recently had her family together for Thanksgiving last month, sharing some sweet scenes on Instagram from their festivities.

In one shot, Witherspoon posed with her lookalike daughter Ava as the actress looked chic in a velour dress while Ava rocked a glitzy mini skirt.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

In October, the Big Little Lies actress celebrated son Deacon on his 19th birthday, sharing a current photo on Instagram of the budding actor as well as one of him as a kid.

"Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today ! 💫," Witherspoon wrote in the caption, calling her son "the guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world. 💓."

"Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D! 💫💙 🎶," she concluded the heartfelt post.